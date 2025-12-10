KBRA Assigns Ratings to Mechanics Bancorp; Upgrades and Subsequently Withdraws Ratings for HomeStreet, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and a short-term debt rating of K2 to Walnut Creek, California-based Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ: MCHB) ("Mechanics" or "the company"). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, a subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to its main subsidiary, Mechanics Bank ("the bank"). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

Additionally, KBRA upgrades the senior unsecured debt rating to BBB+ from BBB-, the subordinated debt rating to BBB from BB+, and the short-term debt rating to K2 from K3 for HomeStreet, Inc. ("HomeStreet" or "HMST"). Furthermore, KBRA upgrades the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to A- from BBB, the subordinated debt rating to BBB+ from BBB-, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings to K2 from K3 for its subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank. Subsequently, KBRA withdraws all ratings for HomeStreet, Inc. and HomeStreet Bank following the completion of its merger with Mechanics on September 2, 2025.

The ratings are supported by Mechanics’ strong ownership and experienced management team, led by Ford Financial Fund ("the fund"), which acquired the bank in 2015 and remains the majority shareholder (~74% ownership following the HomeStreet merger). The fund has a proven record of success in the community banking sector, and under its leadership, Mechanics has achieved meaningful scale (~$23 billion in assets) and a solid deposit market share across attractive West Coast markets, with a continued focus on preserving a high-quality deposit franchise. The funding base compares favorably to similarly rated peers, characterized by a high share of noninterest-bearing deposits (35% of total), solid granularity, and minimal reliance on wholesale funding (only remaining regulatory non-core sources are jumbo CDs and capital instruments such as subordinated debt). The total cost of funds was 1.45% in 3Q25, among the lowest in the KBRA-rated universe, reflecting the runoff of HomeStreet’s higher-cost FHLB advances and CDs, with additional runoff expected over the next two to three quarters. This favorable funding mix underpins a healthy NIM and, in turn, solid profitability, despite a conservative balance sheet structure characterized by lower-yielding but low-risk loan segments and disciplined liquidity management (loan-to-deposit ratio of 75%). Earnings are expected to improve further from the respectable 3Q25 core ROA level (~1.2%), which is projected to rise to ~1.4% in 2026, reflective of anticipated cost synergies and the continued runoff of higher-cost funding inherited from HomeStreet, which along with loan repricing opportunities should facilitate further NIM expansion. While revenues remain largely spread-dependent (fee income contributing ~12% of total revenue in 3Q25), management continues to target growth in noninterest income, particularly in wealth management and related advisory businesses.

On the asset quality front, outside of legacy indirect auto losses — a portfolio now in runoff (~7% of total loans as of 3Q25) — Mechanics’ loan book demonstrates strong credit performance supported by a granular, conservatively underwritten CRE portfolio. Credit metrics are expected to remain sound, aided by what we could consider prudent underwriting at legacy HMST and a disciplined credit mark on acquired loans (1.4% of HMST total loans). That said, concentration risk remains an ongoing consideration, with an above average investor CRE concentration (~370% of total risk-based capital following the closing of HMST). However, management expects this ratio to drop below 300% by 2028 as the balance sheet evolves. Similarly, the portfolio’s geographic and product concentrations — notably in multifamily and residential lending (nearly 65% of total loans, largely in California) — present exposure to regional market trends. However, persistent housing supply constraints in California have continued to support collateral values and rent performance, and the company has recognized negligible losses in these segments since the fund's acquisition. In the event of unforeseen credit deterioration, loss-absorbing capacity is robust, backed by healthy earnings, solid reserves, and a favorable capital position. The CET1 ratio remained solid on a pro forma basis, which was 13.4% at 3Q25, and is projected to rise toward 14% by year-end 2026, even with elevated dividend payouts (targeting an 80%-90% payout ratio) due to a stable or modestly smaller balance sheet prospectively. Overall, Mechanics’ conservative balance sheet positioning, including healthy capital and liquidity levels, is a core rating strength that reinforces its below-average risk profile.

