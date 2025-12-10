Sapio Sciences Partners with the Wellcome Sanger Institute on Digital Laboratory Transformation

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM AI lab informatics platform, today announced that the Wellcome Sanger Institute has selected the Sapio Informatics Platform as its central LIMS to underpin the Institute’s ambitious lab transformation program. The Sanger Institute will move from a patchwork of legacy LIMS solutions to a foundation centered on Sapio LIMS to support large-scale genomic research, demand planning and lab operations.

"Sapio gives our scientists modern, configurable tools that keep pace with the way we do science.” Simon Moore, COO, Wellcome Sanger Institute Share

The multi-year digital transformation project is led by the Sanger Institute's Core Operations team, which sits at the heart of the Institute. Core Operations provides a broad range of cellular and genomic workflows that underpin the Institute’s end-to-end research and data-generation processes. Currently, the Core Operations team utilizes digital tools and technology solutions that have been developed to address specific workflow needs, including sample management, storage, planning and lab execution. This patchwork of solutions and technologies has made it harder to coordinate work across teams, plan work from start to finish, and provide visibility of progress to scientists.

One of the initial goals of the transformation is to give Core Operations and scientific teams a clearer view of work coming into the lab, how that work moves through complex pipelines, resources that are required at each step, and provide access to key scientific data generated throughout the processing pipelines to scientists. In addition to implementing a dominant LIMS to underpin the research conducted by the Sanger Institute, the transformation will focus on the workflows, data, and instruments used across the Cellular Platforms and Genomic Platforms teams and eventually extend across all research teams.

“Sapio Sciences is honored to work alongside the Wellcome Sanger Institute as they continue shaping the future of genomic science,” said Mike Hampton, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences. “Sanger helped set the standard for large-scale genomics, and they have very clear expectations for their scientific enablement. With this project, we will work together to put Sapio LIMS at the center of their lab operations, cut out avoidable friction in day-to-day work, and give teams better visibility of the data, workflows and resources that drive their science.”

“Giving our scientists clear, reliable answers to ‘Where is my sample and where is my data?’ across complex, multi-team workflows is one of our biggest challenges,” said Simon Moore, COO at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. “To plan and deliver their research, our scientists need confidence that sample progress and critical data are always visible and accessible. By moving to Sapio LIMS as our core platform, we can improve how we track, manage and orchestrate work; align resources; and streamline workflows. Sapio gives our scientists modern, configurable tools that keep pace with the way we do science.”

The transformation focuses on several key areas

Central LIMS foundation across the Sanger Institute: Sapio LIMS will become the dominant LIMS platform in Core Operations, underpinning all large-scale workflows across a wide range of technologies.

Full visibility of sample progress across complex workflows, providing users with real-time direct access to key scientific & QC data throughout

Advanced workflow automation and equipment integration: Sapio LIMS will support configurable workflows that span experiment preparation, lab execution and primary analysis, while integrating with a broad range of instruments. This includes the ability to connect to new, cutting-edge equipment that the Sanger Institute is often among the first to bring into routine use.

AI-ready lab infrastructure: The Sapio Informatics Platform will give the Sanger Institute a foundation for AI native capabilities such as guided workflows and smarter access to lab data, introduced in line with the Institute's principles so that scientists stay in control of decisions.

Consistent sample and data handling: The project will promote more consistent sample lifecycle management, clearer tracking of samples as they move through cellular and sequencing operations, and better linkage between samples, process steps and associated documentation.

Simplified LIMS landscape: As workflows move into Sapio LIMS, the Sanger Institute plans over time to retire some of their overlapping LIMS and point solutions and reduce complexity for users and support teams to encourage reuse and extension of existing capabilities instead of adding new point solutions.

Significantly accelerate the deployment of new technologies and workflows as core offerings to keep the Sanger Institute at the forefront of Genomic Research

Stronger demand and resource planning: the Sanger Institute will build a better picture of demand across labs so Core Operations can plan work, schedule runs and coordinate equipment, people and materials across complex multi-step workflows.

Taken together, the program is intended to give the Sanger Institute a clearer view of data generation progress, demand, capacity and scientific work across its labs; remove avoidable complexity from daily operations; and support faster, more reliable delivery of genomic science.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating the entire drug lifecycle. Our configurable, AI-native informatics platform, including LIMS, Sapio ELaiN (the world’s first AI Lab Notebook), and Scientific Data Cloud, streamlines complex workflows, unifies scientific data, and enables faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS, bioanalysis and bioprocessing to stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute

The Wellcome Sanger Institute is a world leader in genomics research. We apply and explore genomic technologies at scale to advance understanding of biology and improve health. Making discoveries not easily made elsewhere, our research delivers insights across health, disease, evolution and pathogen biology. We are open and collaborative; our data, results, tools, technologies and training are freely shared across the globe to advance science.

Funded by Wellcome, we have the freedom to think long-term and push the boundaries of genomics. We take on the challenges of applying our research to the real world, where we aim to bring benefit to people and society.

Find out more at www.sanger.ac.uk or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and on our Blog.