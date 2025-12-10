Momentus Selected for U.S. Space Force SHIELD Contract Vehicle

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) today announced its selection to participate in the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite‑delivery, indefinite‑quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. This designation positions Momentus to compete for rapid task orders supporting technology demonstrations, missile tracking, resilient communications, and other national defense missions.

The SHIELD program is a major element of the Pentagon’s new Golden Dome missile defense initiative, designed to create a layered shield against advanced ballistic and cruise missile threats. The SHIELD program has a potential 10‑year contract ceiling of $151 billion and provides the MDA with a flexible contract vehicle to rapidly acquire advanced technologies of strategic importance to national defense.

CEO John Rood commented:

“Under SHIELD, Momentus stands ready to turn speed into effects. Our configurable on‑orbit services can enable MDA to detect threats sooner, connect forces faster, and validate technologies today—leveraging our proven on‑orbit performance. We look forward to supporting MDA and the Nation in this critical defense requirement.”

SHIELD provides Momentus with a pathway to compete for task order contracts that we expect to be released regularly by MDA across multiple mission areas as part of the Golden Dome initiative. The flight‑proven Momentus Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) and its derivatives provide the Missile Defense Agency with a versatile platform to accelerate SHIELD technology demonstrations and can be used to support space-based missile tracking, communications, and interceptors. These systems can also support space superiority and space domain awareness missions. By offering mission agility and the ability to rapidly adapt to evolving requirements, Momentus provides a resilient and flexible solution that aligns directly with SHIELD’s objectives to strengthen the nation’s defense posture.

