KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-13 (AOMT 2025-13)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of mortgage-backed certificates from Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-13 (AOMT 2025-13), a $333.4 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprised of 659 residential mortgages, is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. All the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) (53.5%) or exempt (46.5%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. Emporium TPO and Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions originated 20.7% and 9.6% of the pool respectively, with no other originator comprising over 10% of the collateral.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

