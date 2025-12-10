Real Genius and Tavant Partner to Launch LAZLO, an Advanced Direct-to-Consumer Mortgage Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading provider of AI-powered fintech solutions and digital engineering, announced today that, in partnership with Real Genius, a national direct-to-consumer mortgage banker, it has developed LAZLO, a proprietary digital lending platform designed to deliver a faster, fully online mortgage experience from application to close.

LAZLO is enhanced by Tavant’s TOUCHLESS® Experiences and FinConnect platform, featuring embedded automation, API-driven integrations, and custom dashboards. Both borrowers and loan officers gain complete visibility into application status, underwriting progress, and closing milestones. This transparency reduces manual work, shortens loan cycle times, and improves accuracy and borrower satisfaction.

“Our goal has always been to provide exceptional value and a five-star customer experience,” said Jamie A. Thornton, CEO of Real Genius. “Partnering with Tavant enabled our team to develop and deploy LAZLO, making that vision a reality. We’re providing borrowers a faster, more transparent mortgage experience, while streamlining operations for our team. This partnership allows us to scale smarter, close more loans faster, and deliver a more confident homebuying experience.”

Real Genius has served more than 58,000 homeowners and originated $17 billion in loans. With LAZLO, the company is redefining the modern mortgage journey by offering borrowers instant loan pricing and pre-qualification, as well as automated document processing and real-time loan tracking through a fully integrated, self-service platform.

Hassan Rashid, President – Fintech, Tavant, said, "Real Genius is a forward-thinking, technology-first lender that is setting the bar for how modern mortgage experiences should be delivered. Their unwavering focus on transparency, speed, and borrower empowerment sets them apart in this industry. We're honored to partner with their team to build LAZLO, integrating cutting-edge technology with exceptional service.”

As a leading Fintech software and solutions provider for over 25 years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to deliver the right, configurable solutions. Tavant's AI-powered TOUCHLESS® mortgage origination suite maximizes data-driven decision-making to solve even the most complex challenges faced by lenders and borrowers. The platform's capabilities enable lenders to close loans in less than ten days while boosting productivity and reducing loan cycle times. Tavant's growing customer base originates one out of every three home loans in the United States.

