LastPass Brings Secure Access to Businesses and Individuals Alike With New Capabilities in 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leader in password and identity management trusted by over 100,000 businesses worldwide, announced a series of major advancements in 2025 designed to give users greater security, visibility, and control across work and life. Key updates include Passkeys, now available to all customers, and Business Max, a new SKU that introduces easy-to-use SaaS visibility and access control capabilities alongside other improvements that strengthen security and simplify user experience.

These innovations underscore the LastPass commitment to empowering organizations and individuals with seamless, secure access.

Momentum Highlights: Innovation That Matters

Business Max

Business Max is the company’s most advanced SKU, designed for lean IT teams that need stronger credential hygiene and SaaS visibility without a complex security stack.

Powered by the browser, it delivers instant insight into login behavior and the applications employees access, whether approved or unapproved, so admins can quickly spot and stop risky behavior.

Key capabilities include:

Integrated SSO and MFA to streamline and secure access

SaaS Monitoring for browser-powered visibility into employee logins, unapproved apps, and risky credential use

SaaS Protect to easily enforce policies that block, warn, or allow access based on risk

Lightweight deployment with minimal setup for resource-constrained IT teams

Integrates with leading SSO providers like Microsoft Entra to complement existing identity investments and extend visibility across authenticated access

Passkeys

Passkeys simplify secure login across devices, browsers, and operating systems. Users can create, store, and manage passkeys directly in the LastPass vault, alongside passwords.

Partner Program Enhancements

Significant updates to the LastPass Partner Program and a new MSP Admin Console make it easier for partners to sell and support LastPass solutions, unlocking new revenue opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.

Security & UX Improvements

Autofill Rules Field Encryption: Phase 2 completed, securing additional vault components and URL-related data.

Phase 2 completed, securing additional vault components and URL-related data. Universal macOS Installer: Streamlines the installation of the LastPass browser extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox browsers on macOS.

Streamlines the installation of the LastPass browser extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox browsers on macOS. New Windows Desktop App: A modernized update that includes QuickFill Companion that allows users to save and autofill application credentials on their desktop.

A modernized update that includes QuickFill Companion that allows users to save and autofill application credentials on their desktop. Android Autofill Enhancements (coming soon): Streamlined mobile logins with in-context password addition and quick vault access.

Spotlight: SaaS Protect Gets Stronger

Recent enhancements to SaaS Protect include:

New Dashboard for unified app visibility and policy management

for unified app visibility and policy management Expanded Alert Types for faster credential risk remediation

for faster credential risk remediation Custom App Monitoring to set usage policies proactively before employees even login

to set usage policies proactively before employees even login Preview & Customize Rule Prompts for clearer end-user communication

Industry Recognition

In 2025, LastPass earned multiple accolades for innovation and leadership:

Honorable Mention in Security.org’s Best Password Managers of 2025

Featured in ZDNet’s Best Password Generators of 2025

Gold Award – Globee Business Awards (Best Software Security Solution)

CIO of the Year – Bay Area CIO ORBIE Awards

Platinum Award – TITAN Business Awards (Information Technology for B2C)

Bronze Winner – Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Looking Ahead

Cybersecurity is a moving target. As attackers evolve, defenders must stay agile. LastPass is building a platform ready for what’s next—advancing secure access experiences for individuals and businesses alike.

About LastPass

LastPass is a leading identity and password manager, making it easier to log in to life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. LastPass ensures important credentials are protected, private, and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

FAQs

What new capabilities did LastPass release in 2025?

LastPass introduced Business Max, a SKU featuring SaaS Monitoring and SaaS Protect, launched Passkeys, and delivered multiple security and usability enhancements.

Is LastPass safe?

Yes. LastPass operates on a modern, cloud-native platform built for resilience and security. It uses industry-standard encryption so only users (and admins) can access vault data. Master passwords never leave the device. LastPass also maintains a public Compliance Center with real-time compliance monitoring and certifications like ISO 27001, SOC2, and more.

What is Business Max?

Business Max is a LastPass SKU designed for organizations that need advanced SaaS governance. It includes SaaS Monitoring and SaaS Protect to detect, control, and secure access to SaaS and AI tools.

What are Passkeys in LastPass?

Passkeys are passwordless credentials that simplify secure login across devices and platforms. LastPass lets users create, store, and manage passkeys in the vault alongside passwords.

What’s next for LastPass?

Future updates will focus on deeper SaaS visibility, enhanced mobile experiences, and expanded passwordless options—continuing to simplify and secure access for businesses and individuals.