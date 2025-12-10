Give Back Health Innovation Foundation Partners with Inteligex to Bring Innovative Therapy to Life for Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Give Back Health Innovation Foundation (Give Back), a Canadian philanthropic network advancing public health through innovation and technology, today announced its inaugural partnership with Inteligex, a Canadian company that is working to restore lost function for people living with spinal cord injuries (SCI).

According to the Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine, there are about 3,600 new spinal cord injuries in Canada every year, and 86,000 Canadians live with the condition, which impacts social, emotional and financial well-being. Through this partnership, Give Back’s first-of-its-kind funding model will support groundbreaking human cell therapy and help bring the first effective regenerative treatment for spinal cord injury to the Canadian market.

“We’re proud to partner with Inteligex and support their journey in revolutionizing the future of spinal cord injury treatment in Canada,” said Greg Wolfond, Board of Directors, Give Back. “Our goal is to ensure that funding rapidly translates into real, life-changing impact for patients. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward making this therapy accessible to Canadians.”

“This new groundbreaking human cell therapy can help replace specialized cells lost after injury, which restores communication between the brain and the body. It represents a new way of thinking about spinal cord repair, and would be life-changing for patients,” said Dr. Michael Fehlings, Inteligex. “Our partnership with Give Back will help us move this discovery from the lab toward clinical trials, to make this therapy available to all Canadians.”

Moving discoveries from the bench to the bedside can be complex and costly. Give Back’s funding model helps close the translation gap, where many discoveries stall due to limited funding and commercialization support. By connecting philanthropists and venture capitalists with high-impact opportunities, Give Back provides the resources, capital and strategic support to take validated innovations from early commercial readiness to real-world scale. This unique model also enables philanthropic reinvestment, where returns from successful ventures are redirected to new innovations and research.

“We have a strong commitment to grow commercialization in order to bring new discoveries to real solutions for patients and at the same time to grow the science-fuelled economy in Canada. Inteligex grew out of years of research at the University Health Network, and we’re excited to see the impact of this technology move forward within the Canadian market,” said Dr. Brad Wouters, Executive Vice President, Science & Research, University Health Network. “We value Give Back’s funding model because it offers a scalable approach to accelerating innovation and commercialization right here in Canada.”

“As someone who has experienced a spinal cord injury first-hand, this regenerative treatment offers a world of possibilities. Give Back will not only propel homegrown Canadian health innovation but also benefit Canadians first, strengthening the country’s healthcare ecosystem,” said John Ruffolo, Founder and Managing Partner of Maverix Private Equity. “It offers a unique opportunity for individuals, families, and institutions to bring research to life through real-world solutions that create meaningful, measurable impact.”

About Give Back Health Innovation Foundation

Give Back Health Innovation Foundation is a Canadian not-for-profit organization focused on advancing public health through innovation and technology. Established in 2025, Give Back connects philanthropists with high-impact opportunities to fund Canadian commercial ventures that are mission-driven, community-rooted, and built to give back. Through its first-of-its-kind funding model, Give Back aims to build a national pipeline of Canadian-made healthcare breakthroughs spanning neurology, oncology, regenerative medicine, chronic disease, and more. To learn more, visit www.givebackhealth.org and follow us on LinkedIn.