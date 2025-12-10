Netbank Selects Thredd to Power Next-Generation Cards-as-a-Service Offering Across the Philippines

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced that Netbank, the Philippines’ first fully regulated embedded banking platform, has selected Thredd to launch its new Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution, enabling fintechs, e-wallets and banks to rapidly deploy modern, flexible card issuing across both consumer and commercial segments.

This partnership with Thredd empowers Netbank’s clients to deliver innovative card products tailored to the evolving needs of the Philippine market. Share

Netbank’s CaaS solution leverages Thredd’s comprehensive full-stack card issuing platform, supporting both virtual and physical cards with advanced spend controls, real-time card creation APIs, a robust card management system, an intuitive operations portal, and seamless integration with Google Pay. This partnership empowers Netbank’s clients to deliver innovative card products tailored to the evolving needs of the Philippine market.

Recent central bank and third-party data demonstrate that the Philippines is experiencing significant growth in digital payments volume and value as it accelerates its transition toward a cashless economy, with an estimated compound annual growth of 13.8% in digital payments through 2033.

“The Philippines presents a dynamic growth opportunity, particularly in social commerce, micro merchants, and the SME/SMB segment,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO, Thredd. “Our partnership with Netbank will enable a new wave of consumer and commercial use cases, including expense and disbursement cards, as well as gig economy and contractor payout solutions, supporting the country’s digital transformation.”

“By partnering with Thredd, we are enabling our fintech and EMI partners across the Philippines to quickly and easily launch modern card propositions. This is already a commonly demanded product from our 120+ fintech partners,” said Gus Poston, Founder of Netbank, adding, “This collaboration accelerates our mission to drive financial innovation and inclusion nationwide.”

About Netbank

Netbank is the first fully regulated bank focused on embedded banking in Southeast Asia. It provides banking services, on a fully white-labelled basis, to allow Filipino fintechs to grow fast and reduce their costs, thus accelerating financial inclusion and innovation. It provides simple, creative, low-cost solutions so that fintechs can open accounts, offer loans and manage payments. To learn more, go to www.netbank.ph, or contact pr@netbank.ph.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com.