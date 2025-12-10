KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Willis Engine Structured Trust IX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series A Notes issued by Willis Engine Structured Trust IX (WEST IX), an aviation ABS transaction. WEST IX represents the tenth aviation ABS transaction serviced and sponsored by Willis Lease Finance Corporation (the Company ). The Company is comprised of 495 individuals operating out of 10 offices with headquarters in Coconut Creek, Florida. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned 354 aircraft engines and 20 aircraft.

A portion of the proceeds from the Series A Notes and Series B Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to refinance the existing WEST III and WEST VII transactions and acquire a portfolio of 49 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 46 narrowbody host engines (97.1% by value), one regional jet host engine (0.8%), and two narrowbody airframes (2.1%) on lease to 19 lessees located in 14 jurisdictions as well as five narrowbody host engines (12.9%) and one regional host engine (0.8%) off lease. As of October 31, 2025 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average remaining term (excluding the off lease assets) of the initial lease contracts is approximately 2.5 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $462.3 million

