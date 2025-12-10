Forsee Power Will Equip MegaFlux Heavy Vehicle Powertrains in Mexico

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that Mexico-based powertrain integrator MegaFlux has chosen the FORSEE ZEN LFP high-energy battery system to equip their electric powertrains for heavy vehicles.

MegaFlux to boost the electrification of Mexican bus and truck fleets

Mexico will need roughly 400,000 electric buses over the next 20 years to renew its aging public-transport fleet. MegaFlux was created to bring Latin-American-born EV-mobility solutions in a region with few local manufacturers. The Mexico-based company designs and manufactures electric powertrains for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles. It builds fully electric trucks and buses and offers retrofit solutions that convert existing diesel vehicles into electric ones. Beyond vehicles, the company provides charging-infrastructure planning, installation, and energy-management services, positioning itself as a full-service electrification partner for fleets. MegaFlux also operates one of the country’s largest electric-motor and battery testing laboratories and works with clients on cost-benefit analysis, financing options, and long-term fleet support programs.

MegaFlux chose ZEN LFP to equip their powertrains sold to bus and truck OEMs as well as integrated into retrofitted projects.

ZEN LFP: a modular solution to electrify heavy vehicles with an excellent cycle life

ZEN LFP is a cost-efficient, high-energy lithium-ion LFP modular product line designed for the commercial vehicles market (bus, truck, off-highway). ZEN LFP batteries are available in two formats: 36 kWh and 55 kWh, hence offering a wide range of voltage and energy combinations to perfectly match power and energy requirements. The 2 different formats – combined with an excellent energy density of 240 Wh/L, and the ability to stack up to 2 modules – allow a multitude of integration possibilities to optimize all available space in the vehicle. A rail version of ZEN LFP is available.

Forsee Power’s safe and robust design complies with ISO 26262 ASIL-C and is compatible with numerous stringent industry standards (including R100-3, R10.6, AIS-038 rev.2, SAE J2464 and SAE J2929), ensuring the reliability and durability of the battery system. It is also compatible with the C-box LFP industry standard format for easy replacement, while being more compact, and able to provide up to 20% more power.

This new product line offers an exceptional life of up to 6,000 cycles and cost optimization related to LFP chemistry, hence providing a very low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to operators.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,000 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower