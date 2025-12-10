Uprise and HoneyBook Partner to Simplify Taxes and Boost Financial Confidence for Small Business Owners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uprise, the embedded tax and advisory platform that simplifies tax filing and planning for small business owners, today announces a new partnership with HoneyBook, the leading AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for small business owners. Through this collaboration, members of HoneyBook Tax & Advisory will gain seamless access to Uprise’s premium tax filing and financial planning services.

Since its founding, Uprise has been driven by its mission to make personalized tax and advisory services accessible to all, empowering small business owners to thrive. Recognizing that entrepreneurs often juggle personal and business finances, Uprise has built a platform that embeds tax expertise and planning directly within the tools they already use. The platform blends the power of AI with personalized guidance from Certified Financial Planners™ and tax professionals held to a fiduciary standard.

HoneyBook empowers small businesses by streamlining client communication, contracts, scheduling, and invoicing. Offering Uprise’s tax filing and financial advisory capabilities with HoneyBook unites two platforms with a shared goal: helping independent professionals make smarter, more confident decisions throughout their business lifecycle.

“HoneyBook has always helped independent professionals streamline operations so they can spend more time focusing on what matters most to them, rather than be caught in administrative burdens,” says Yuval Kesten, CPO of HoneyBook. “By offering Uprise’s tax services and financial advisory for HoneyBook members, we’re helping users not just run their businesses more efficiently, but make smarter financial moves along the way.”

Jessica Chen Riolfi, CEO of Uprise, added, “We believe that the financial system must evolve to support small business owners, not burden them. Partnering with HoneyBook allows us to embed financial guidance into a platform small business owners already trust. Together, we’re making financial decision-making stunningly simple—right where entrepreneurs live and breathe their businesses.”

Early adopters rave about HoneyBook Tax & Advisory

Uprise and HoneyBook have begun rolling out this offering with glowing feedback from early adopters, 100% of HoneyBook members who were part of the pilot program rated their experience 10/10. Users praised the financial advisors for sparking new ideas, uncovering growth opportunities, and providing actionable guidance. Keane, a consultant, called it “some good fuel for that fire.” Evan, a wedding photographer, appreciated how the advisor helped set up both business growth and financial security. Tonisha, a coach, highlighted how the advisor “listened and really understood my challenges,” breaking advice into clear, actionable steps and making it easy to talk through her concerns.

HoneyBook Tax & Advisory Services

Tax filing: HoneyBook users can now get their personal and business taxes professionally prepared and filed through Uprise, handled by credentialed experts who understand their unique mix of income streams and deductions.

HoneyBook users can now get their personal and business taxes professionally prepared and filed through Uprise, handled by credentialed experts who understand their unique mix of income streams and deductions. Tax strategy and compliance support: In light of evolving tax legislation, including recent reforms, this partnership offers HoneyBook users year-round strategic assistance—not just at tax filing time. It also includes support with quarterly tax estimates, helping small business owners navigate what can often be a stressful and challenging part of tax planning.

In light of evolving tax legislation, including recent reforms, this partnership offers HoneyBook users year-round strategic assistance—not just at tax filing time. It also includes support with quarterly tax estimates, helping small business owners navigate what can often be a stressful and challenging part of tax planning. Contextual financial planning: Because Uprise understands each user’s broader personal and business financial picture, the guidance offered will be context-aware and dynamic. This helps entrepreneurs make choices that align both with business and life goals.

For more on Uprise’s embedded tax and advisory offerings, please visit uprise.us or contact partnerships@uprise.us.

About Uprise

Uprise powers embedded tax filing and financial planning for small business owners. Blending human expertise with modern technology, Uprise helps entrepreneurs file taxes with confidence and make smarter financial decisions year-round. Uprise integrates into SMB SaaS platforms to deliver full-service tax support and personalized guidance from Certified Financial Planners™ directly within their existing workflows. Leading platforms like NerdWallet, Carry, Heard, and HoneyBook partner with Uprise to expand their value proposition, deepen user engagement, and unlock new revenue streams. The company is backed by Blank Ventures, Exponent, and Contrary Capital, and the founders of Gusto and SoFi.

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the leading AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for small business owners. Designed to bring speed, clarity, and confidence to daily operations, the platform supports everything from capturing leads to managing client communication, contracts, and payments. With AI embedded throughout, members benefit from actionable insights and automation that streamline work and unlock growth. Since its founding in 2013, HoneyBook has powered over 28 million client relationships and processed more than $13 billion in transactions, helping small businesses grow faster and smarter.