Emplifi and easyJet Team Up to Transform Customer Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, a leading CX and social media marketing platform, today announced a new partnership with easyJet to enhance the airline’s customer care, enabling easyJet to respond to customers more quickly, ensuring consistency, further enhancing their customer satisfaction and loyalty.

​​As travelers increasingly turn to social platforms for support and to share feedback, Emplifi is working with easyJet to support the airline in its work to enhance its customer experience. Through this collaboration, easyJet will adopt Emplifi’s AI-powered solutions, including intelligent chatbots and agent-assist tools, to streamline customer interactions across social media. Passengers will receive timely, personalized support wherever they choose to engage.

“Airlines today compete as much on service and responsiveness as they do on destinations,” said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Emplifi. “easyJet understands that every digital interaction is an opportunity to build loyalty and through AI-driven social customer care, they’re redefining what modern airline engagement looks like.”

“It’s always been our mission to make travel easy, from when customers book, to when they fly and any support they need throughout. With Emplifi’s AI capabilities, including our new chatbot integration, we’re improving response times and ensuring our customers receive consistent support across every social platform,” said Richard Lawrence, Head of Service Excellence. “This partnership allows our teams to focus more on complex needs while providing passengers with the fast, seamless care they expect.”

Together, Emplifi and easyJet are setting a new standard for how airlines engage with travelers online, demonstrating how innovation and human connection can coexist, delivering richer, more meaningful experiences across every digital touchpoint.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

About easyJet

easyJet is one of Europe’s largest airlines offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports with great value fares and friendly service. easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline and flew 100 million passengers in 2025. The airline has over 350 aircraft flying on over 1200 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.