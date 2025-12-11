Standard Nuclear Executes First-of-Its-Kind Agreement with U.S. Department of Energy to Deploy Advanced Fuel Production Line

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Nuclear, Inc., a reactor-agnostic producer of TRISO nuclear fuel, announced today that it has executed an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), marking a major milestone in an effort to bring privately funded advanced nuclear-fuel production infrastructure online in support of TRISO-fueled reactor demonstrations in 2026. The final agreement is a direct outcome of federal priorities established in recent executive actions, particularly Executive Order 14301 issued on May 23.

The DOE operates a wide array of critical national infrastructure, including many of the nation’s nuclear facilities. Access to and oversight of this infrastructure require compliance with an extensive suite of federal codes, DOE Orders, and DOE technical standards. Under the newly executed OTA, Standard Nuclear will transition key operational elements to full DOE oversight, ensuring adherence to this rigorous framework. This enhanced oversight enables a substantial increase in the company’s TRISO fuel manufacturing throughput within its existing facilities.

Standard Nuclear is drawing on deep expertise across the DOE complex to support this transition. Idaho National Laboratory (INL), operated by Battelle Energy Alliance for DOE, is providing technical assistance through a Strategic Partnership Project (SPP) agreement executed earlier this year. The company is also receiving technical support and specialized training from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the Y-12 National Security Complex.

“We’re proud to be the first TRISO fuel manufacturer to execute an agreement of this kind with the Department of Energy ahead of next year’s reactor demonstrations,” said Kurt Terrani, CEO of Standard Nuclear. “The manner by which multiple parts of the DOE complex are working together to meet the mission and fulfill the clear national goal established in May is exactly the leadership the industry needed.”

“The advanced reactor and fuel technologies now moving into deployment all originate from decades of DOE research and development. Supporting industry through full demonstration and commercialization is central to our mission,” said Jess Gehin, Associate Laboratory Director, Idaho National Laboratory.

About Standard Nuclear

Standard Nuclear’s mission is to reliably deliver the essential building blocks of nuclear power at scale—enabling cost-effective, safe, and secure energy for the world. Supported by leading U.S. defense technology and critical infrastructure investment firms, Standard Nuclear is focused on the large-scale production of advanced nuclear fuel and radioisotope power systems. It is the nation’s only independent manufacturer of TRISO fuel—a robust, high-performance fuel essential to advanced nuclear reactors for both terrestrial and space applications. Standard Nuclear offers a reactor-agnostic supply of advanced fuels to the next-generation nuclear industry and delivers dependable radioisotope power solutions to the space and defense sectors. Through these efforts, it is helping to eliminate U.S. reliance on geopolitical adversaries for these strategically vital technologies. For more information, visit: https://www.standardnuclear.com/