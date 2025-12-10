DeVry University Transforms Adult Learner Support with Agentforce 360

SAN FRANCISCO & LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 CRM, today announced the deployment of Agentforce 360 at DeVry University, marking the next phase in their 15-year relationship and supporting DeVry's evolution into an Agentic Enterprise. This deployment also marks a significant expansion of DeVry's existing multi-year AI strategy and its mission of bridging the gap between emerging technology and workforce readiness.

DeVry University, a higher education institution serving more than 32,000 learners, is leveraging Agentforce 360, including the Agentforce 360 Platform and Data 360, Salesforce’s hyperscale data engine, to provide the instant, 24/7 support its students require, reinforcing the university’s commitment to addressing evolving learning needs.

With Agentforce 360, DeVry can now achieve:

24/7 Support for DeVryPro: The university’s AI-powered online learning program, DeVryPro, will now feature custom AI agents built using Agentforce. This builds on DeVry's existing AI-enabled support, adding agents that are trained to respond to learners with personalized answers, 24/7.

The university’s AI-powered online learning program, DeVryPro, will now feature custom AI agents built using Agentforce. This builds on DeVry's existing AI-enabled support, adding agents that are trained to respond to learners with personalized answers, 24/7. Streamlined Enrollment: DeVryPro is also simplifying enrollment via a new, self-service website powered by Agentforce Commerce (formerly Commerce Cloud), which allows students to easily enroll in courses and manage payments.

DeVryPro is also simplifying enrollment via a new, self-service website powered by Agentforce Commerce (formerly Commerce Cloud), which allows students to easily enroll in courses and manage payments. Real-Time Guidance: Agentforce is replacing DeVry's legacy student portal chatbot. Previously, limited advisor availability meant students waited until the next day for answers to after-hours inquiries. Agentforce now provides relevant information, facilitating quicker access to course and enrollment guidance.

Agentforce is replacing DeVry's legacy student portal chatbot. Previously, limited advisor availability meant students waited until the next day for answers to after-hours inquiries. Agentforce now provides relevant information, facilitating quicker access to course and enrollment guidance. Personalized Digital CARE: By unifying data from Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Marketing (formerly Sales, Service, and Marketing Clouds) along with third-party systems like its learning management system, Data 360 creates a real-time, connected view of every student. This enables personalized, context-aware recommendations and support. With Data 360 enabling unified profiles, DeVry automates time-consuming tasks. For instance, with Agentforce Marketing powered by Data 360, DeVry can automate the 11-hour weekly manual student onboarding process for new sessions.

By unifying data from Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Marketing (formerly Sales, Service, and Marketing Clouds) along with third-party systems like its learning management system, Data 360 creates a real-time, connected view of every student. This enables personalized, context-aware recommendations and support. With Data 360 enabling unified profiles, DeVry automates time-consuming tasks. For instance, with Agentforce Marketing powered by Data 360, DeVry can automate the 11-hour weekly manual student onboarding process for new sessions. More Time for Advisors: By handling routine support, Agentforce frees advisors to focus on cultivating stronger student connections and strategic outreach. The student portal is built on Salesforce’s Heroku and will allow DeVry to easily add new agents and expand the actions of its current ones. Looking ahead, an internal support agent will help advisors answer questions — if the agent can’t answer the question, it will be escalated to the advisor.

“For almost 95 years, our mission has centered on preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by technological change, which today means equipping them with skills for an AI-powered future,” said Chris Campbell, CIO of DeVry University. “With Agentforce 360 we’re taking an important step forward by unifying data and automating support to enhance the learner experience. This collaboration allows DeVry to deliver 24/7 personalized service while enabling advisors to focus on essential workforce skill development.”

“DeVry University is demonstrating clear leadership in integrating AI into education and is now taking the next steps toward becoming a truly Agentic Enterprise,” said Greg Beltzer, Chief Customer Officer, SVP of Agentforce, Salesforce. “With Agentforce 360, DeVry is not just automating support, it is creating the flexible and personalized academic journey that directly serves its commitment to ensuring student success and preparing learners for the evolving future of work.”

