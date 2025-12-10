Mercer Advisors Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with Acquisition of Thompson Advisory Services

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (“RIA”), today announced the acquisition of Thompson Advisory Services (“Thompson Advisory”), a Portland, Oregon-based RIA firm managing approximately $260 million in client assets. The partnership strengthens Mercer Advisors’ presence in the Pacific Northwest, adding a like-minded fiduciary team to its growing presence in Portland.

Founded in 2009 by Troy Thompson, JD, Thompson Advisory provides holistic wealth management that integrates investment management, financial and estate planning, insurance and tax strategy—including tax preparation. Serving more than 90 families, Thompson Advisory’s four-person team delivers multigenerational guidance with a steadfast commitment to fiduciary standards.

“From day one, our focus has been to bring together every aspect of a family’s financial concerns under one roof,” said Thompson. “Mercer Advisors shares that same vision, while providing the scale, resources and technology to help us elevate how we serve our clients. By joining Mercer Advisors, we’re able to accelerate our growth without losing the personal connection that defines us.”

As part of Mercer Advisors, Thompson Advisory’s team will gain access to an expanded suite of integrated family office services, including institutional-grade investment management, estate and trust planning, tax expertise, and next-generation financial education.

“Mercer Advisors prides itself on being the place where advisors can do the best work of their careers,” said Martine Lellis, Principal, M&A Partner Development at Mercer Advisors. “After getting to know the Thompson Advisory team, it became clear that one of the challenges holding them back was a lack of enterprise-scale operations and fully integrated technology. With more resources and specialists at their disposal, the Thompson Advisory team has the opportunity to build lasting value for clients for generations to come.”

“Portland is a key market for Mercer Advisors as we continue to expand our presence in the Northwest,” added Jessica Caruso, Executive Managing Director at Mercer Advisors. “Troy and his team embody the fiduciary, planning-first philosophy we value in every partnership, and we’re excited to welcome them to Mercer Advisors. We look forward to supporting the Thompson Advisory team as they enhance their capabilities and deepen their impact in the greater Portland community.”

For more information about partnering with Mercer Advisors, please visit partnerwithus.merceradvisors.com.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors was named the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation for two years in a row according to Barron’s 2025 and 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms. For 40 years, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 1,400 employees, and operates nationally through more than 100 locations. Mercer Advisors has $90 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and partnerwithus.merceradvisors.com.

