L3Harris to Produce Additional Solid Rocket Motors for Precision-Guided Artillery System

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has been awarded a follow-on production contract valued up to $200 million to manufacture Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Insensitive Munition (IM) propulsion units.

The GMLRS IM contract will be the first order processed through L3Harris’ newly constructed facility in Camden, Arkansas, which was funded through the Defense Production Act Title III cooperative agreement and enables annual production capacity to increase by more than 30%.

“This GMLRS IM contract demonstrates L3Harris’ expertise in missile propulsion technology and its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable propulsion solutions for military operations,” said Scott Alexander, President, Missile Solutions, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. “L3Harris and Department of War investments in expanding capacity and modernizing solid rocket motor production are bearing fruit, ensuring L3Harris continues delivering critical propulsion capability at scale and at speed to the U.S. and its allies.”

L3Harris has produced GMLRS propulsion units for decades. Leveraging its experience and advanced manufacturing techniques, the company has increased GMLRS output by nearly 80%, improving delivery quantities and reliability.

L3Harris will speed up production and deliver on the increased demand with its new 60,000 square-foot GMLRS facility for energetics in Camden, Arkansas, and the inert component production taking place at the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility-South facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

This award represents the largest GMLRS IM contract L3Harris has received from Lockheed Martin for a 12-month period of performance.

