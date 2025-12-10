Dispersive Stealth Networking Shields Crime Stoppers Global Solutions Against Transnational Organized Crime Exploiting Human Trafficking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), the market leader in stealth networking for secure and resilient communications, announced a new project to provide advanced protection to Crime Stoppers Global Solutions (CSGS) to protect its personnel, communications, and critical infrastructure as the organization combats transnational crime in high-risk regions across the world.

CSGS is a citizen-driven initiative that empowers the public to anonymously submit crime tips to trusted law enforcement partners. This information helps dismantle human trafficking rings, protect exploited children, disrupt illicit trade, and expose organized criminal networks. Once received, these tips are securely evaluated and routed to authorities who can investigate and act without putting victims or witnesses at risk. By providing stealth networking protections, Dispersive will help CSGS shield those who speak up, protect its investigative systems, and support agencies such as Europol working to stop transnational crime.

“Organizations on the front lines of human trafficking and corruption should not worry about becoming targets for doing what is right,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive. “It is our privilege to ensure that CSGS has the same level of protection as the governments and critical infrastructure operators we defend.”

Dispersive provides nation-state level security and resilience, and the partnership will focus on three core initiatives:

1. Protecting Key CSGS Personnel

Dispersive will protect key CSGS resources worldwide with stealth networking that hides network paths, fragments traffic across multiple channels and denies criminal actors the ability to monitor or track these resources or hijack sensitive information.

2. Thwart Crime Syndicates and Nation State Threats in the Balkans

Dispersive will secure CSGS personnel and volunteer infrastructure in Serbia and across the Balkans, where complex criminal networks and corruption pose significant risk. CSGS works closely with trusted law enforcement partners, including Europol, to enable safe and verifiable reporting. Using Dispersive, communications will be anonymized so that state actors, criminal groups, or malicious organizations cannot identify whistleblowers or members of the CSGS leadership team.

3. Future Support for Pan-Africa Initiatives

Dispersive will collaborate with CSGS on future deployments aimed at expanding safe tip-taking programs across select regions in Africa. These efforts will focus on secure reporting mechanisms that shield the identities of victims, informants, and law enforcement partners working to expose trafficking networks and other forms of organized exploitation.

“In Serbia, people want to speak the truth, but they fear the consequences,” said Ivan Miletic, Director of CSGS Serbia. “With this technology, we can protect those who step forward. We are defending more than information. We are defending our communities, our children, and our right to live without fear.”

As part of this partnership, Dispersive will also provide protection for a CSGS-affiliated women’s and children’s shelter in Seattle, Washington. A secure gateway will help safeguard the privacy of survivor households and staff, enabling confidential web browsing and communications.

“Anonymity saves lives,” said John Lamb, Chairman of the Board, Crime Stoppers Global Solutions. “People are targeted, threatened, and even killed for speaking out. This protection allows citizens and whistleblowers to speak up without fear. Dispersive safeguards our teams, our operations, and the people who risk everything to stop crime and exploitation.”

“Such atrocities are unfathomable and a scourge on humanity,” concludes Pimplaskar. “We hope our partnership serves as both a model and an invitation for other Industry vendors and organizations to participate in any way they can by providing funds or services to help advance the CSGS mission around the world.”

About Crime Stoppers Global Solutions

Crime Stoppers Global Solutions (CSGS) provides anonymous crime reporting programs to support governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The organization is committed to preventing and disrupting transnational criminal activity tied to human trafficking, organ harvesting, illicit trade, terrorism financing, corruption, weapons trafficking, cybercrime, and drug smuggling. CSGS empowers citizens to share tips without fear of retaliation and evaluates reports before securely routing them to trusted authorities. Learn more at thecsgs.org.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive) delivers stealth networking for ultra-secure, high-performance communications. Inspired by military-grade spread spectrum techniques, Dispersive’s patented multipath software obfuscates and splits traffic across dynamically changing channels, ensuring networks remain virtually invisible, resilient, and quantum-resistant. Trusted by defense, intelligence, critical infrastructure, and high-security enterprises, Dispersive is redefining how secure connectivity is done. Learn more at www.dispersive.io.