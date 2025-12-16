Grabien Announces Game-Changing Partnerships with WebKyte and FedNet

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grabien, the media industry's fastest-growing platform for news clips and media monitoring, today announced two strategic partnerships that fundamentally transform how news organizations track content performance and access political coverage: a breakthrough analytics integration with WebKyte and an exclusive content collaboration with FedNet, the privately held alternative to C-SPAN.

The dual announcements position Grabien as the only platform delivering end-to-end media intelligence from clip creation to cross-platform performance tracking, while simultaneously unlocking affordable access to Capitol Hill's most comprehensive video archive.

Industry First: Complete Social Media Analytics for News Clips

Through its partnership with WebKyte, Grabien becomes the first news-clipping platform to solve a problem that has frustrated media professionals for years: tracking how clips perform after they have been downloaded.

WebKyte's unique technology combines digital video fingerprinting and invisible watermarking, enabling precise tracking of every Grabien clip across major social platforms, regardless of how the clip is shared, embedded, downloaded, or reposted natively. The project is beginning with Twitter/X, with more platforms being added in 2026.

Users now gain visibility into:

Total views and reach across Twitter/X

Viral spread patterns through the media ecosystem

Which moments drive engagement and generate conversation

"We're excited to partner with Grabien to bring enterprise-grade media tracking to the news and PR industry," said Olia Valigourskaia, Founder of WebKyte. "Our fingerprinting and watermarking technology has previously been reserved for major film studios tracking blockbuster releases. This partnership gives media professionals the analytics capabilities they've needed but never had access to and complete visibility into how their content performs across the social ecosystem."

Democratizing Capitol Hill: Premium FedNet Coverage at Unprecedented Access

Grabien's partnership with FedNet, Capitol Hill's premier private video service since 1994, eliminates traditional barriers to political footage licensing.

Previously, accessing FedNet content required purchasing individual clips through expensive third-party providers. Grabien users now receive:

Exclusive premium feeds from Congressional hearings, press conferences, and legislative sessions

300% expanded coverage with up to 10 simultaneous events captured daily

Dramatically reduced costs compared to legacy licensing models

Historical archive integration as FedNet's 30-year library gradually enters Grabien's NewsBase

The partnership democratizes essential political footage for everyone, from major networks to independent digital creators.

"For over 30 years, FedNet has been at the forefront of Congressional coverage, from pioneering Internet streaming in 1996 to building the first searchable video database of floor debates," said Keith Carney, President of FedNet. "Today, we produce hundreds of hours covering Senate and House proceedings, hearings, and every press conference on the Hill. Partnering with Grabien's distribution platform allows us to deliver this coverage to a broader range of clients more efficiently than ever before. This collaboration expands access to the comprehensive Capitol Hill documentation that newsrooms and creators need."

Elevating an Industry Standard

For over a decade, Grabien has quietly powered thousands of newsrooms, producers, and digital creators. With these partnerships, the company is stepping forward to showcase the scale and sophistication that major media organizations have relied on behind the scenes.

"These partnerships represent a major leap for Grabien and the entire media ecosystem," said Tom Elliott, Founder & CEO of Grabien. "WebKyte solves the tracking problem that's plagued producers and PR teams for years, knowing how clips actually perform on social platforms. FedNet makes premium Capitol Hill content accessible at scale. Our mission has always been to empower creators with better tools, better data, and better content. With these partnerships, we’re able to deliver on that mission.”

To learn more about Grabien's media solutions, including premium Capitol Hill coverage, social media analytics, and advanced news clipping tools, visit https://grabien.com.

About Grabien:

Grabien is the media industry's leading platform for professionally edited news clips, media monitoring, and production tools. Operating as a distributed marketplace where newsmakers meet news takers, Grabien bridges traditional media resources with digital-first innovation. The platform features audio and video clips from breaking news, political events, press conferences, and major speeches, sourced through a decentralized network of professional contributors. Grabien serves thousands of newsrooms, producers, journalists, PR agencies, and content creators with searchable access to millions of clips, advanced media intelligence tools, and premium Capitol Hill coverage. For more information, visit: https://grabien.com.

About WebKyte:

WebKyte is a MediaTech company specializing in large-scale video recognition and content protection, using advanced fingerprinting and AI-driven detection to identify copyrighted and user-generated video across platforms. Its technology powers automated moderation, rights management, and discovery workflows for major studios, video platforms, and leading AI licensing aggregators.

About FedNet:

FedNet is a professional Broadcast News organization that has been covering Capitol Hill and Official Washington since 1994. FedNet began streaming Congress on the Internet in 1996 and has since broadcast tens of thousands of live events over the Internet. FedNet maintains an extensive broadcast fiber and data network on Capitol Hill and provides daily live broadcast coverage of Floor Debates, Hearings, and Press Conferences as well as special events such as Presidential Conventions. Live transmission of Congressional events are provided via advanced IP broadcast transmission from our Hill facilities over affordable high-resolution, broadcast-quality content to bona fide news organizations worldwide.