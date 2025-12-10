Ruter and Holo Choose MOIA with Mobileye Drive for Next Stage of AVs

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant step for autonomous driving in Europe, Ruter, the public transport agency of Oslo, Norway, and Holo, a company specialized in the operation of autonomous vehicles, have announced they are partnering with MOIA to deploy the ID. Buzz AD, to be equipped with the Mobileye Drive™ self-driving system, planned for as early as spring 2026. This step follows extensive testing by Ruter and Holo of autonomous development vehicles with Mobileye Drive™ over the past two years, and marks the transition to the second generation self-driving system based on the Mobileye EyeQ™ 6H that drives the ID. Buzz AD.

After the announcements of Hamburger Hochbahn (Hamburg, Germany), BVG (Berlin, Germany) and Uber in North America, Mobileye Drive continues to enable MOIA, the autonomous mobility service arm of the Volkswagen Group, to scale across different operation zones with one of Europe’s first series-production ready autonomous vehicles built for SAE Level 4 autonomous driving.

Ruter has envisioned adding up to 30,000 shared autonomous vehicles into the public transport network around Oslo to reduce congestion and emissions. The ID. Buzz AD is expected to be deployed in Groruddalen, a suburb of Norway’s capital Oslo. Groruddalen has been a testing site of Mobileye Drive™ since 2023, when first trials kicked off together with Ruter and Holo. These trials included testing performance under challenging weather conditions, such as snow-covered roads, and showed the potential of autonomous shared mobility in a complex urban driving environment – providing practical experience for deployment and operation of autonomous vehicles under real-world conditions.

“We are excited to see that mobility innovators like Ruter and Holo continue to rely on Mobileye technology as they work to transform the public transport landscape in Oslo,” says Johann Jungwirth, Executive Vice President, Autonomous Vehicles at Mobileye. “Our Mobileye Drive self-driving system has been extensively tested by Ruter and Holo in Oslo over the last two years and we are looking forward to seeing their journey continue with the ID. Buzz AD in 2026.”

Mobileye will provide further updates on developments in AI-powered autonomous driving on Tuesday, January 6, at CES 2026.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping and integrated software and hardware.

