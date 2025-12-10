Armis Partners with KODE Labs and IntelliBuild to Streamline Security Operations Across the Building Management Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, today announced a strategic partnership with KODE Labs and IntelliBuild to help organizations unify cybersecurity, operational intelligence and governance for building lifecycle management.

The joint offering combines Armis’ continuous asset intelligence with KODE Labs’ performance trends and analytics, which are then operationalized by IntelliBuild’s governance and reporting. By translating accurate, verified intelligence into accountable action, organizations can streamline the operations of building management systems – from thermostats, lighting and badge readers to elevator controllers and security cameras – and proactively strengthen their cyber defenses.

“To achieve real security in the new age of connected environments, you must have comprehensive, real-time protection across the entire attack surface,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder at Armis. “This integration addresses the growing complexity, risk and fragmentation inherent in modern smart buildings. Together, we are eliminating blind spots, empowering facilities, IT and ownership stakeholders to establish a unified, proactive defense posture that safeguards their most critical assets.”

The power of this collaboration is most evident in new construction, where developers and owners can now deliver buildings that are digitally accurate, secure and operationally ready from day one. In these deployments, Armis automatically discovers and identifies every device as it connects to the network, KODE Labs validates telemetry and performance data in real time, and IntelliBuild enforces commissioning standards, creating a verified, digital-first foundation for the building’s management.

“The real innovation here is moving past siloed data,” said Edi Demaj, Co-Founder at KODE Labs. “By seamlessly integrating Armis’ continuous asset intelligence with live building telemetry, fault trends and performance data, we create a single, trusted digital profile for every asset. This enables operators to consolidate data and enhance their security posture, giving them the contextual insights needed to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive, informed decisions.”

“Visibility is only half the battle; action and accountability are the rest,” said Matt White, Founder at IntelliBuild. “IntelliBuild embeds governance, standards and validation workflows throughout the building management lifecycle for both new and existing buildings. Our collaboration with Armis and KODE Labs ensures that governance, performance and cyber-resilience are the foundation, rather than bolted on as an afterthought.”

This integration marks a critical shift in how organizations manage, secure and optimize smart building systems. Together, Armis, KODE Labs and IntelliBuild unify the digital and physical layers of building management, transforming fragmented data into trusted intelligence that drives real action.

