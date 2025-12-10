Independent Agencies Gain Scaled, Premium Buying Power Through New PubMatic, Untapped Growth, and tvScientific Partnership

No Headquarters/REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), Untapped Growth, and tvScientific today announced a new partnership that strengthens how independent agencies buy and measure CTV. By bringing together modern AI infrastructure, direct access to premium inventory, and clear measurement, the companies are creating a more efficient, more transparent, and more effective way for independent agencies to drive results.

"The AI revolution is creating an opportunity for fast-moving, independent agencies to disrupt. Together with Untapped Growth and tvScientific, we’re giving them the infrastructure to capitalize on it,” said Kyle Dozeman, CRO, Americas, PubMatic. Share

This collaboration combines PubMatic’s AI-powered infrastructure and premium inventory, Untapped Growth’s collective buying power for independent agencies, and tvScientific’s patented performance TV measurement platform – building a simpler, faster supply chain built around clarity and outcomes.

Together, the companies are helping independent agencies innovate faster, optimize smarter, and compete at scale across CTV and omnichannel environments, removing barriers that once favored only the largest buyers.

Over the past year, Untapped Growth agencies have expanded access to premium CTV supply, reduced setup friction, and improved visibility into how campaigns perform through PubMatic’s infrastructure and tvScientific’s real-time optimization and measurement.

Infrastructure That Moves at the Speed of Independent Agencies

“The programmatic supply chain was built 20 years ago, and over time, toll booths, not innovation, became the accepted business model,” said Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, PubMatic. “Now, a new era is underway. The AI revolution is creating an opportunity for fast-moving, independent agencies to disrupt. Together with Untapped Growth and tvScientific, we’re giving them the infrastructure to capitalize on it.”

Untapped Growth’s model brings together buying power from boutique agencies while preserving their independence and agility. Through PubMatic, members gain direct access to premium CTV inventory from publishers including Roku and A&E Networks, with simpler, more transparent campaign optimization powered by tvScientific AI.

“Our clients choose independent agencies because we move fast and think differently,” said Ryan Ricci, Co-Founder, Untapped Growth. “This partnership lets our members bring enterprise-level performance and accountability to every CTV campaign — without giving up the creativity, flexibility, or personal attention that define the independent advantage.”

AI Agents and the Next Leap in Speed

The collaboration represents one of the first commercial implementations of agentic AI within the digital advertising transaction layer, powered by PubMatic’s accelerated compute infrastructure and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This protocol allows AI agents to communicate directly across systems, automating campaign setup and diagnostics, optimizing delivery, and reducing campaign troubleshooting time by up to 70%

tvScientific adds the performance layer that connects every impression back to business impact. “Together, we’re helping independent agencies drive outcomes on CTV and hold the channel to the same standard of accountability as digital performance media,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and Co-founder, tvScientific. “By linking impression-level data with real business results, we’re turning CTV into a full-funnel performance channel, not just an awareness play.”

Accelerating Indie Agencies with Unified Infrastructure

Level Agency, a member of Untapped Growth, represents the new class of independent agencies benefitting directly from this partnership. Positioned as a “Goldilocks” partner for mid-market and enterprise brands, Level combines the sophistication of a large firm with the speed, creativity, and hands-on service of an independent shop.

By consolidating buying power, simplifying the supply path, and layering tvScientific’s measurement capabilities, Level is unlocking strong pricing and clearer performance visibility previously inaccessible to most independent agencies.

“For too long, brands had to choose between the scale of a giant aggregator and the agility of an independent partner,” said Patrick Patterson, CEO, Level Agency. “We believe that ‘good enough isn’t,’ and this partnership proves we don’t have to compromise. We are utilizing this unified supply chain to unlock pricing efficiencies that rival the largest holding companies. This allows us to combine great CPM rates with our high-touch strategy, driving accountability and epic wins for our clients in the complex CTV ecosystem.”

Expanding the Ecosystem

This partnership underscores a larger shift in digital advertising: growth is coming from market expansion, not consolidation. U.S. connected TV ad spend is projected to reach $33 billion in 2025, up nearly 16% year-over-year, according to eMarketer. Independent agencies and mid-market brands are a major force behind this surge, opening new budgets for premium video and performance-led campaigns.

By combining PubMatic’s AI-first infrastructure and inventory, Untapped Growth’s collective buying power, and tvScientific’s patented performance platform, the three companies are powering the next wave of growth — helping agile agencies scale faster, smarter, and more profitably across the open internet.

