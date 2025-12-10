Mercado Libre and Agility Robotics Announce Commercial Agreement to Deploy Humanoid Robots

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay & SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading commerce and fintech ecosystem in Latin America, today announced a commercial agreement with Agility Robotics, creator of the leading humanoid robot Digit®.

This partnership will integrate Agility Robotics’ revolutionary Digit humanoid robot into Mercado Libre’s facility in San Antonio, Texas. Digit will initially focus on tasks that support commerce fulfillment, with the companies planning to explore additional use cases where AI-powered humanoids can augment logistics operations across Mercado Libre’s warehouses in Latin America.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to explore how automating tasks that are difficult to recruit for, especially those that are highly repetitive and physically taxing, could increase ergonomic safety for Mercado Libre team members, reduce labor gaps, and increase productivity — ultimately freeing employees to perform more value-added work.

“At Mercado Libre, we are constantly exploring how emerging technologies can elevate our operations and improve the experience for our employees and millions of users,” said Agustin Costa, Senior VP of Shipping at Mercado Libre. “Our partnership with Agility Robotics and the deployment of Digit in our facilities is a significant step forward in our vision to create a safer, more efficient, and adaptable logistics network. We are excited to test how humanoid robotics can complement our team’s capabilities and drive the next evolution of commerce in Latin America.”

Agility Robotics’ Digit is the first humanoid robot commercially deployed to do real work in industrial settings today, not someday in the future. Standing at human scale, Digit walks, lifts, and moves material and totes through existing aisles and workflows, slotting into standard facilities without costly redesigns or infrastructure changes. Already commercially deployed, Digit has moved over 100,000 totes in live commerce operations, proving its reliability, safety, and value on the warehouse floor.​​

Leveraging the latest advances in AI to continually learn tasks and adapt to new workflows, Digit fills high‑turnover, hard‑to‑staff roles and autonomously drives the flow of goods through continuous, repeatable workflows that sustain throughput and efficiency. Combined with Agility Arc, the cloud automation platform for deploying and managing fleets of robots, Digit integrates seamlessly with existing automation and enterprise systems — coordinating with AMRs, conveyors, and WMS — to boost productivity without disrupting current operations. For manufacturing and logistics operators facing chronic labor shortages and rising service expectations, Digit transforms the promise of humanoid robotics into a proven business advantage.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Mercado Libre to support their workforce and operations through the deployment of Agility’s humanoid robot Digit,” said Daniel Diez, Chief Business Officer of Agility Robotics. “Mercado Libre has demonstrated that it is a true innovator in both commerce and fintech and we are excited to partner with them to integrate our autonomous humanoid robots capable of performing meaningful work and delivering real value into their facilities.”

Mercado Libre joins a growing number of leading companies deploying Agility’s humanoid robots across the globe, including GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, the German motion technology company Schaeffler, and Amazon.

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/.

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Jose, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to accelerate the adoption of humanoids everywhere. Agility’s groundbreaking humanoid robot Digit is the only commercially deployed general purpose, humanoid robot that is made for work™.