Branch Partners With ClaimTouch to Enhance Personal Property Claims Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Branch Insurance (“Branch”), a rapidly growing insurtech transforming home and auto insurance through advanced data and automation across underwriting and claims, today announced a new partnership with ClaimTouch Analytics Inc. (“ClaimTouch”), an AI-native insurtech delivering analytics, predictive modeling, and end-to-end solutions for personal property claims.

“The contents claim process has seen limited innovation in decades, and its importance is often overlooked in the industry,” said Charlie Wendland, Chief Claims Officer at Branch. “We’re excited to elevate the experience for both our policyholders and our claims team by implementing ClaimTouch’s best-in-class platform for contents claims.”

“Branch shares our vision of leveraging data and automation to create a seamless and highly accurate claim experience,” said Mick Noland, President & Co-Founder of ClaimTouch. “We are thrilled to support their continued growth by applying our AI and data capabilities to deliver a best-in-class claims journey.”

About ClaimTouch Analytics Inc.

ClaimTouch helps the P&C industry become future-ready by leveraging AI and Big Data to bring speed, efficiency, and accuracy to the property and content claim process. It creates a seamless and instant experience for insurance companies, policyholders, and adjusters. For more information, please visit www.claimtouch.com.

About Branch Insurance

Branch is a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto easier than ever. We offer Home, Auto, Condo, Umbrella, Renter’s, Motorcycle, Boat, and ATV coverage, making it simple to get the protection you need at a great value. Branch is the first insurance company built specifically for bundling, with an instant-bind process that delivers bundled coverage in minutes. Branch is also a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, committed to high standards of social and environmental responsibility. Our mission is to restore insurance to its original purpose — a force for communal good, or as we say, “getting back to getting each other’s back.”