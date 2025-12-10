-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Investors Title Company and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of both subsidiaries of Investors Title Company (ITC) [NASDAQ: ITIC]: Investors Title Insurance Company and National Investors Title Insurance Company (Austin, TX). These subsidiaries collectively are referred to as Investors Title Company Group (ITC Group). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of ITC. All companies are domiciled in Chapel Hill, NC, unless otherwise specified. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ITC Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment for ITC Group reflects its strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and its surplus growth, which is reflective of the group’s strong operating earnings, investment income and conservative underwriting position. ITC Group’s operating performance compares favorably with the industry, driven by its lower-than-average loss and loss adjustment expense ratios, as well as its ability to outperform industry peers in terms of return on equity and return on revenue. ITC Group’s limited business profile is driven by the group’s single line of business offered in title insurance and its significant geographic concentration in North Carolina and Texas.

ITC’s stable outlook reflects the expectation that the group will continue to maintain its balance sheet strength assessment of very strong and strong operating performance as the title industry is expected to improve with declining interest rates despite a slowdown in the housing sector and the knock-on effects from a slowing economy.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

