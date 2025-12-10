Samsara Expands Aviation Industry Success as Swissport Achieves Strong Safety and Efficiency Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced new impactful results with Swissport, the global leader in airport ground operations, air cargo services, and airport hospitality. To establish an even higher standard for operations in the high-stakes aviation ground handling industry, Swissport North America leveraged Samsara's AI-powered platform and achieved impressive results, including a 60% reduction in incidents and a 23% decrease in vehicle damage in just 18 weeks.

“The partnership between Swissport and Samsara is transforming the way we protect our teams and operations,” said Levi Blount, Director of Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment, North America, Ground Handling and Fueling at Swissport. “We have seen a huge return on investment, and no other system has had such a profound impact on our safety culture in such a short period of time.”

Proactive management with Samsara helped Swissport prevent incidents and vehicle and aircraft damage while enhancing on-time performance. The implementation of Samsara Vehicle Gateways and AI Dash Cams across Swissport’s North American fleet was critical to its success, with in-cab alerts providing immediate feedback on driver behaviors, allowing for instant self-correction. Real-time visibility enabled Swissport to allocate resources efficiently, especially when aircraft arrivals are delayed or early.

“Samsara has helped strengthen our world-class safety standards, including how we manage risk and operational performance,” said Tolly Savile, Chief Commercial Officer, North America, at Swissport. “What began as a technology deployment has become a competitive advantage. With every unit connected, we now have complete visibility across our operation, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance our high safety standards, optimize utilization, and strengthen accountability in real time.”

Samsara’s Strengths Clear for Aviation Industry Customers

Samsara enables the aviation industry to solve complex, on-the-ground problems with advanced AI and real-time insights. In a single dashboard, customers gain insights that empower them to maximize operational efficiency by streamlining vehicle and equipment tracking and maintenance, reduce incidents and risk to enhance frontline worker safety, lower runway incidents by ensuring workers and assets are in the right place, and reduce overall costs through lower insurance premiums and minimized asset damage.

Example aviation industry organizations that are Samsara customers*:

Three of North America’s top five largest passenger airlines : Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines

: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines Prominent U.S. airports, including four out of the top five busiest: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport, among others

“Unsafe driving can lead to injuries, damaged equipment, and damaged aircraft. We had tried traditional methods to move the needle, but we weren’t seeing the improvement we wanted,” said David Over, Managing Director of Station Operations Support at Alaska Airlines, when describing the company’s choice to adopt Samsara’s platform. “Since installation, we’ve seen an average 72% reduction in unsafe driving alerts. Some categories are even higher, up to 80% in certain behaviors like mobile phone use. The data is clear: this is working.”

Service organizations that are essential to the passenger experience also rely on Samsara’s platform for safer and more efficient operations. Its technology supports the broader ecosystem of organizations—such as car, shuttle, and food services—that help passengers throughout their journey. Customers include Aeroport Taxi & Limousine Service, Alto, Farmer’s Fridge, LAZ Parking, among others.

“With Samsara, the aviation industry is gaining real-time operational insights that simply weren’t attainable before,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. “Now, every piece of the operations puzzle can be connected and managed in a single dashboard. This means efficient ground operations, safer frontline workers, and more on-time departures. We’re proud to be the technology partner supporting this innovation.”

To learn more about Samsara’s solutions for the aviation industry, visit here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*All statistics and expectations listed herein are provided by Samsara’s customers. Insights on airline size by passengers carried and airport rank based on 2024 data.