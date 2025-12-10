CarNow and Kia Expand Kia EasyBuy Program, Bringing a Seamless, Dealer-Choice Digital Retailing Solution to More Kia Dealers

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarNow, a leading provider of modern automotive digital retailing solutions, announced the expansion of Kia EasyBuy to include Dealer.com dealerships, with additional digital retailing providers slated to join in 2026. Unveiled on the main stage at Kia’s National Dealer Meeting in Las Vegas, this next evolution of EasyBuy introduces an innovative approach that allows Kia dealers to select their preferred certified digital retailing provider, with a goal of offering customers one continuous journey from Kia.com to a participating dealership’s website.

“With more than 54 million annual visitors on Kia.com, EasyBuy helps to ensure that the experience stays seamless from the moment they start researching on Kia.com to the moment they engage directly with a dealer,” said Roxanne Dersa, VP of OEM Relations at CarNow. “Dealers can maintain true choice in their digital retailing tools, while customers can benefit from a connected path that doesn’t force them to start over when transitioning from one step to the next.”

A Unified Retailing Experience Across Kia.com and Dealership Storefronts

By aggregating and synchronizing key customer, vehicle, and deal information across platforms, CarNow continues to serve as the central data conduit between Kia.com and participating digital retailing providers.

EasyBuy seeks to provide each shopper with a path that stays connected no matter which certified provider the dealer uses. Customers can start their research and deal building on Kia.com and continue on a participating dealership’s site without re-entering their information. All inputs including trade-in details, credit information, preferences, and payment calculations will follow the customer through the entire vehicle purchase journey. All the while, dealers can gain consistent, high-quality leads with complete deal insights, regardless of their chosen retailing platform.

“This collaboration represents an important step forward for Kia, our dealers, and the customers we serve,” said Eric Watson, Vice President, Sales Operations, Kia America. “By expanding EasyBuy to additional providers, we enable more dealers to participate while ensuring customers enjoy a consistent, intuitive, and connected shopping experience across every touchpoint.”

Expanding Beyond CarNow: Dealer.com Joins the Program

The inclusion of Dealer.com marks a major milestone for the Kia EasyBuy program, which was previously piloted exclusively with CarNow-powered dealers. This expansion dramatically increases coverage across Kia’s dealership network and lays the groundwork for broader dealer participation.

“By aligning Brand and dealer strategies, we can help keep customers engaged while giving retailers the flexibility to use the solutions that work best for their business,” said Roman Vidrevich, VP of Product Management at CarNow. “Kia EasyBuy breaks that mold by giving dealers the flexibility they want and customers the continuity they expect, all while sharing data effortlessly across Tier 1, Tier 3, and in-store systems to deliver a truly modern buying experience.”

