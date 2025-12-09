US Army: C3 AI Selected to Deliver AI Contested Logistics Solution for Combat Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced today that the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) selected C3 AI to advance AI-driven logistics for Army formations operating in contested environments, improving forecasts for parts, fuel, and munitions to enhance combat readiness.

“The future of defense logistics is real-time, data-driven, and AI-enabled,” said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. “This award reflects the U.S. Army’s focus on operational speed and technological advantage — and C3 AI’s ability to deliver enterprise-scale AI systems that meet that mission. This work underscores the critical role AI will play in strengthening national defense infrastructure.”

C3 AI’s application will be integrated into the Brigade’s Command & Control network, supporting the re-supply and distribution of supplies in contested environments to forward-deployed units while mitigating risks and maintaining operational tempo. The application is designed to strengthen combat readiness and streamline logistics in high-risk, dynamic environments.

RCCTO drives innovation across the Army, rapidly delivering next-generation technologies to close capability gaps and enhance battlefield readiness.

Leveraging components of C3 AI Contested Logistics and C3 AI Readiness applications — currently operational at the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Air Force — the RCCTO will predict critical repair part shortfalls, forecast fuel consumption, and project munition requirements.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.