ePost Global Announces Strategic Partnership with GLS to Accelerate Global Shipping Expansion

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePost Global, one of the largest U.S.-based, privately held providers of direct-to-consumer international shipping solutions and a portfolio company of Kintsugi Capital Partners, today announced a strategic partnership with GLS, a leading global parcel service provider with a strong footprint across Europe, Canada, and the U.S. The partnership brings together two complementary networks to expand cross-border delivery capabilities and create new growth opportunities for ecommerce shippers navigating increasingly complex global markets.

The collaboration unites ePost Global’s intelligent multi-carrier orchestration, one of the biggest multi-carrier partner networks in the industry, and its U.S. gateway infrastructure with GLS’s established international delivery network. Together, the companies aim to streamline routes, broaden service availability, and improve parcel performance across major trade lanes that support fast-growing ecommerce demand.

“This partnership represents a pivotal step in ePost Global’s next chapter of growth,” said Kelly Martinez, Co-President of ePost Global. “As brands continue to scale globally, they need partners who can simplify the fragmentation that often comes with cross-border delivery and we serve as the resilience layer between ecommerce platforms, brands, and international shipping chaos. GLS recognizes the power of our model and through it the trust we’ve built with customers. Together we’ll design solutions that raise the bar for speed, predictability, and access.”

Against the evolution of the modern global marketplace, ecommerce shippers require greater transparency, reliability, and flexibility in how their parcels move across borders. With increased demand for end-to-end visibility and consistent delivery performance, the partnership will allow ePost Global to advance the infrastructure and services that support merchants’ international operations.

“Ecommerce brands today want more clarity, confidence, and control,” said Fabrizio “Pep” Alvear, Co-President of ePost Global. “By joining forces with GLS, we’re creating a more connected global ecosystem, one that gives merchants broader reach while maintaining the transparency and flexibility they rely on from ePost Global. This is an exciting opportunity to deliver meaningful improvements in the customer experience.”

For GLS, the partnership strengthens its position along high-value trade corridors while providing expanded access to U.S. ecommerce volumes. Both companies will also explore opportunities for collaborative product development and integrated technologies tailored to the evolving needs of cross-border shippers.

“Working with ePost Global allows us to build smarter, more efficient connections between the U.S., Europe, Canada, and beyond,” said Karl Pfaff, CEO of GLS Group. “ePost brings deep experience in international parcel logistics, and together we can simplify the journey for businesses looking to expand their global ecommerce presence. This partnership underscores our focus on enabling growth for customers across all the markets we serve.”

Throughout this partnership, leadership teams from both organizations will continue coordinating on service innovation, operational alignment, and long-term strategic initiatives that eliminate cross-border shipping uncertainty for customers shipping across borders.

About ePost Global

ePost Global is one of the largest U.S.-based, privately held direct-to-consumer international shipping providers. The company combines proprietary technology, compliance expertise, multi-carrier orchestration, and strategically located U.S. processing hubs to deliver cost-effective, predictable global shipping solutions. ePost Global serves ecommerce platforms, DTC brands, and retailers across key international markets.

To learn more, visit www.epostglobalshipping.com

About GLS Group

GLS Group is one of the largest parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS' network connects its markets with high velocity and flexibility to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company provides high-quality service tailored to its customers' needs across more than 50 countries. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by more than 36,700 vans, light vehicles and walkers, and 6,400 trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2024/25, GLS generated record revenues of 5.9 billion euros and delivered 926 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit www.gls-group.com.

About Kintsugi Capital Partners

Kintsugi is an investment firm with a unique focus: scaling up small/medium sized businesses, corporate divestitures and management buyouts. The Kintsugi Capital approach focuses on harnessing the potential of talented executives – recasting them as great entrepreneurs.