Crash Champions and PartsTrader Partner to Transform Collision Repair Operations Through Technology and Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crash Champions, the fastest-growing founder-led collision repair operator in the U.S., alongside PartsTrader, the leading online automotive collision parts marketplace, today announced the successful full-scale deployment of Orderly™ by PartsTrader® across Crash Champions’ network of 650+ repair centers.

The successful and highly collaborative integration of Orderly™ solidifies Crash Champions as the first MSO to pioneer PartsTrader’s latest AI-powered innovation, which is already delivering measurable improvements in workflow performance and profitability.

By delivering smarter, faster, and more accurate parts procurement at scale, Orderly™ redefines how technology empowers repairers. The platform intelligently transforms complexity into clarity, delivering exceptional repair experiences for customers and business partners, including Crash Champions’ coast-to-coast network.

“The successful launch of Orderly by PartsTrader is a significant leap forward in our strategy to leverage AI-driven insights to improve the collision repair experience,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions Founder and CEO. “By infusing our repair centers with powerful tools like Orderly, we’re building a best-in-class customer experience that blends the expertise of the industry’s best talent with a modern, data-driven repair process. Orderly is already empowering our team to improve the repair process, and we’re proud to work alongside innovative teams like PartsTrader to pioneer the latest in collision repair technology.”

Built as a scalable industry solution, directly shaped by repairer needs and MSO-level requirements, Orderly™ reduces manual processes, integrates multiple estimating systems, and accelerates decision-making—empowering repairers to work with greater speed and precision.

“Our partnership with Crash Champions is about shaping the future of collision repair together,” stated Mark Lindner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, PartsTrader. “Orderly reflects our commitment to bring advanced technology to every repairer—from the shop floor to the back office—creating a smarter, more connected industry.”

This collaboration between Crash Champions and PartsTrader is grounded in shared field insights, joint testing, and an agile approach, ensuring rapid iteration and deployment. This partnership demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can transform operations and set a new standard for performance in the collision repair industry.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com.

About Crash Champions

As one of the fastest growing and most exciting brands in the collision repair industry, Crash Champions is the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S. The company, which also operates the growing Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified brand of highline and luxury EV repair centers, services customers at more than 650 state-of-the-art locations in 38 states across the U.S. Crash Champions was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran and 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest award winner Matt Ebert.

Crash Champions is a recipient of the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program, and the Company’s hands-on apprenticeship program (“STEP”) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com. Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com.