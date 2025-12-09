F5 Expands Strategic Collaboration With NetApp to Enhance AI Application Performance and Safeguard Data With Post-Quantum Cryptography

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced an expanded collaboration with NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, to drive high-performance AI data delivery and prepare enterprises for the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) era. This builds on a long-standing collaboration between F5 and NetApp, and aims to address the increasing demand for secure, resilient, and scalable solutions for AI workloads and S3 storage environments.

The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP), paired with intelligent data infrastructure for AI built on NetApp technology, supports high-performance throughput and helps enterprises scale AI data delivery while defending against evolving cybersecurity threats, including those posed by quantum computing advancements.

For AI workloads, using complementary solutions from both companies optimizes massive dataset transfers through advanced load balancing, traffic prioritization, and real-time analytics. This provides throughput, resiliency, and secure delivery of AI/ML workflows spanning NetApp’s enterprise-grade S3 storage architectures. In addition, the joint solution enables enterprises to secure sensitive S3 data flows against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats, ensuring long-term data protection with minimal disruption.

“Enterprises are increasingly faced with balancing demand for both unprecedented application performance and robust cybersecurity,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. “Our collaboration with NetApp is aimed at simplifying high-performance AI data delivery scenarios, while enabling customers to adopt post-quantum readiness incrementally. Through cutting-edge solutions for TLS 1.3, modern ciphers, and global traffic management, we’re empowering organizations to scale infrastructure while fortifying data security.”

Introducing PQC innovations for future-ready data security and scalable AI performance

In addition, customers can use complementary PQC solutions from both F5 and NetApp to help address the growing risk posed by quantum computing advancements by offering state-of-the-art security measures to protect sensitive S3 data flows. Quantum computing, anticipated to revolutionize industries by enabling calculations far beyond the capabilities of classical computers, is also expected to compromise current cryptographic standards in the near future. This creates a pressing concern for organizations, particularly with the rise of the “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, where attackers exfiltrate encrypted data intending to decrypt it later when quantum computing can accomplish this feat. To proactively mitigate these threats, F5 BIG-IP supports hybrid key agreement and NIST-approved algorithms for quantum-resistant secured communications, providing additional support for PQC for NetApp StorageGRID clusters.

These solutions enable organizations to transition incrementally to quantum-safe encryption practices without major disruptions. A recommended approach includes adopting the TLS 1.3 protocol universally to establish a strong foundation for PQC readiness, providing faster handshakes, reduced latency, and enhanced bandwidth efficiency. For ease of deployment, F5 ADSP solutions support hybrid cryptography, which allows for interoperability across systems and helps modernize encryption frameworks while avoiding architectural overhauls. The solutions emphasize prioritizing quantum-resistant algorithms for high-risk assets such as patient health records and financial data, while minimizing resource overhead for less sensitive datasets. This approach ensures that businesses are better prepared for the quantum era, enabling secure encryption while maintaining performance and operational efficiency.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for today’s enterprises,” said Spencer Sells, Vice President, Global Alliances at NetApp. “By leveraging the latest innovations in NetApp StorageGRID with F5’s advanced traffic management and quantum-secure encryption technologies, customers can unlock the full potential of their AI workflows and protect critical data.”

