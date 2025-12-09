Amperity Partners with the Seattle Mariners to Power a New Era of Fan Engagement

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amperity, the leading AI-powered Customer Data Cloud (CDC), today announced a partnership with the Seattle Mariners to build a unified view of fans and deliver more personalized, connected experiences across every channel.

“Connecting with our fans and creating unforgettable experiences at T-Mobile Park is at the core of the Mariners mission every day,” said Chris Kennedy, Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics. “Amperity gives us the foundation we need to better understand fan behaviors so we can create customized experiences that cater to them individually - whether it’s their first game at T-Mobile Park or their 50th.”

By adopting Amperity, the Mariners are transforming how they understand and engage their fans. Historically, data has been spread across ticketing, marketing, and digital systems, making it difficult to analyze behavior and activate insights quickly. Amperity will enable the Mariners to:

Unify fan data: Combine ticketing, digital, and marketing data into a single, accurate view of each fan.

Activate personalized engagement: Power sophisticated fan journeys that reach the right person at the right time, driving stronger retention and conversion.

Empower every team: Equip marketing, sales, analytics, and technology teams to self-serve insights and eliminate manual reporting bottlenecks.

“Teams everywhere are trying to make better use of their fan data, but the real advantage comes when you can pull it together and act on it,” said Tony Owens, CEO at Amperity. "The Mariners are doing exactly that. With a unified data foundation, they’ll have a clearer understanding of their fans and the ability to create experiences that truly stand out.”

By centralizing data on Amperity, the Mariners will be able to measure success through higher season-over-season attendance, stronger emotional connection scores, and faster decision-making powered by data.

“As someone who has spent countless nights at T-Mobile Park, I’ve always believed that great fan experiences come from a mix of passion, precision, and timing. The same goes for data,” said Derek Slager, co-founder and CTO at Amperity. “When an organization can unify fragmented data and turn it into clear, reliable signals, it opens the door to smarter decisions and more meaningful moments for every fan. That’s exactly what the Mariners are building with Amperity, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that kind of innovation happen in our own backyard.”

The Seattle Mariners join a growing roster of professional sports and entertainment organizations, including the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders, that rely on Amperity to unify fragmented data, maximize fan lifetime value, and deliver experiences that keep fans coming back.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Virgin Atlantic and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.