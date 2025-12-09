Stem Partners with Clean Energy Asset Owner to Operate and Optimize Energy Storage Portfolio for Southern California Utility

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader reimagining technology to support the energy transition, announced today that it is partnering with a leading clean energy asset owner focused on distributed solar and storage projects to operate and optimize a portfolio of battery energy storage systems (BESS) serving a local water utility company in Southern California.

The four-site portfolio, including one hybrid solar and storage system, supports the Southern California water treatment facilities by delivering cost savings, operational resilience, and participation in California’s Demand Response programs. Together with the asset owner, Stem is helping to ensure the continued success of these projects following the transition from a previous service provider, while enhancing performance, reliability, and revenue opportunities.

“Our team is proud to see that these critical energy assets continue to perform and deliver value for Southern California,” said Mike Carlson, President of Managed Services & OEM Hardware at Stem. “This collaboration underscores Stem’s leadership in optimizing behind-the-meter energy storage assets, helping asset owners and operators help customers across California achieve improved financial, operational, and sustainability outcomes.”

Under the agreement, Stem will deliver services powered by advanced PowerTrackTM Software tools spanning the full lifecycle of the portfolio’s operations. These include transition coordination with existing stakeholders, real-time asset monitoring, issue detection and resolution, warranty and field service management, enrollment and dispatch into California Demand Response programs, and performance reporting. Stem will also manage site dispatches to optimize energy cost savings, ensuring ongoing alignment with performance guarantees.

With a complete solution encompassing a combination of software-driven insights, operational expertise, and commitment to partnership, Stem enables confidence that hybrid energy projects will continue to benefit from strong performance, reliability, and measurable savings over time. Stem’s integrated lifecycle services and deep operational expertise enable us to seamlessly assume operations of existing sites and drive measurable improvements in performance and program participation.

Learn more at stem.com.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) is a global leader reimagining technology to support the energy transition. Turning complexity into clarity, and potential into performance.

Helping asset owners, operators and stakeholders benefit from the full value of their energy portfolio by enabling the intelligent development, deployment, and operation of clean energy assets. Stem’s integrated software suite, PowerTrack, is the industry standard and best-in-class for asset monitoring, supported by professional and managed services, under one roof. Meant to tackle challenges as seamlessly as possible, Stem shows the information needed clearly and accurately and helps harness raw data to inform actionable insight. With global projects managed in 55 countries, customers have relied on Stem for nearly 20 years to maximize the value of their clean energy projects.

Driven by human and artificial intelligence – Stem is unlocking energy intelligence. Learn more at stem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

