Kantata Partners with Avalara to Deliver Integrated E-Invoicing Solution

LONDON & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, a leading provider of professional services automation (PSA) software, today announced it is partnering with Avalara, the agentic tax and compliance leader, to deliver an integrated e-invoicing solution for professional services organizations. This partnership will allow organizations to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and address compliance with global e-invoicing mandates.

More than 60 countries worldwide have announced or already have mandates for e-invoicing, a number that could more than double by 2030. Additionally, a growing number of countries have introduced other digital reporting requirements, including live reporting of invoice data and e-reporting of international sales and purchases. As the number of mandates for e-invoicing and other digital reporting requirements increases, it will become more challenging and expensive for professional services organizations to address compliance without the centralized approach that this new solution offers.

“E-invoicing has become a global mandate, not a local checkbox, and businesses need scalable technology to keep up,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara’s AI-first vision turns compliance into a strategic advantage, reducing complexity and risk so businesses can scale with confidence. We’re proud to partner with Kantata, the first PSA vendor to offer Avalara-powered e-invoicing, to deliver next-generation capabilities to customers worldwide.”

With Kantata’s expanded partnership with Avalara, Kantata SX customers can:

Quickly support e-invoicing models by country or region. Kantata SX will connect to Avalara’s global API to fulfill e-invoicing mandates, including digital signatures, QR codes, and tax authority clearance and approvals.

Kantata SX will connect to Avalara’s global API to fulfill e-invoicing mandates, including digital signatures, QR codes, and tax authority clearance and approvals. Easily access e-invoice exchange networks and government platforms. Organizations can connect to national and international networks, like Peppol, as well as government e-invoicing platforms directly from within Kantata SX.

“As regulatory complexity accelerates, professional services organizations need more than point solutions — they need partners who anticipate what’s next,” said Lucy Butterton, VP of Product Management at Kantata. “As the first PSA solution to collaborate with Avalara on e-invoicing, we’re delivering advanced compliance capabilities that combine Kantata’s specialist PSA functionality with Avalara’s agentic tax and compliance expertise, empowering our customers to confidently navigate complex e-invoicing regulations.”

Kantata’s expansion into e-invoicing brings a critical compliance capability into the operational systems utilized by professional services firms to manage projects, resources, and financials. As global e-invoicing and digital reporting requirements increase, firms must ensure accuracy across international transactions while maintaining clear visibility into revenue, margins and cash flow. By partnering with Avalara on e-invoicing, Kantata is enabling customers to manage e-invoicing requirements within the same platform they use to coordinate delivery and forecast performance, reducing manual processes and helping organizations keep pace with rapidly evolving compliance standards.

Kantata has been an Avalara Certified partner since 2019. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. With Kantata, PS firms gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.