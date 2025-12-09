Anaergia Technologies, LLC to Provide Integrated Waste-to-Energy Technology for PepsiCo Mexico Foods

CARLSBAD, California & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia Technologies, LLC (“Anaergia Technologies”), has signed a contract with Anaergia PepsiCo Mexico Foods subsidiary, Sabritas S. de R.L. de C.V, to deliver an integrated renewable energy solution at a PepsiCo Mexico Foods food production facility in Mexico. Under the terms of the contract, Anaergia Technologies is to supply its integrated technology solution using its high-efficiency digestion technology and integrated biogas conditioning and upgrading systems. The project is expected to convert approximately 50,000 tons per year of organic residuals into carbon-negative biomethane. The biomethane will be used on-site at the production facility, offsetting fossil natural gas and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 4,000 tons per year of CO 2 . This new project is expected to be operational before the end of 2026.

“PepsiCo Mexico Foods strongly believes that the long-term success of our company is intrinsically linked to a healthy planet, resilient food systems, and the holistic well-being of our people and the communities we serve,” said Salvador Alvarez, Senior Manager of Environmental Sustainability at PepsiCo. “The economic and environmental benefits of this new project will strengthen our business for the long run.”

“North America is now the fourth continent where Anaergia has provided systems to Pepsi facilities,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “This agreement is our first agreement in Mexico showcasing our ability to leverage our technological expertise to serve industry-leading clients globally.”

About PepsiCo Mexico Foods

PepsiCo Mexico Foods is a leading food and beverage manufacturer, with a product portfolio that includes some of the most beloved brands worldwide. With over 40,000 employees in Mexico, PepsiCo Mexico Foods works every day to deliver the country’s favorite products to 900,000 points of sale. Owing to this, the Mexican market ranks as PepsiCo’s second most important market globally.

For further information please see: https://www.pepsico.com.mx/ and https://www.sabritas.com.mx

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the value of the technology supply contract, the expected volume of organic residuals, the expected reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the timing of the project becoming operational, and the development, funding, goals and benefits of the project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the project, the capability of the Company’s technology with respect to the project objectives, the enforcement of organic waste recycling laws, and the actual diversion of food waste from regional landfills. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.​