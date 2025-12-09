Executech Grows Business and Cuts Costs by Automating IT with NinjaOne

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced that Executech, one of North America’s largest managed service providers (MSPs), selected NinjaOne to improve its team's productivity, save costs, and enhance the service it provides its clients. Since adopting NinjaOne, Executech migrated 30,000 agents in under three months, increased patch compliance by 42%, and automated 25% of its IT tickets, bolstering the company’s growth and cutting IT costs.

NinjaOne gives us the time and freedom to focus on people, instead of being bogged down in tickets and processes, and it cuts costs by enabling us to eliminate point tools. Share

Executech, part of Lyra Tech Group, supports clients across various industries, including the federal government, with 24/7/365 coverage delivered by over 300 skilled technicians. Executech’s goal is to make clients’ technology work smoothly, so they can achieve their missions. Before NinjaOne, Executech was faced with managing and protecting a growing number and variety of endpoint devices with overly complex tools that did not meet their needs. This left technicians toggling between tools, overwhelmed with patches, and buried in tickets.

Now, Executech uses NinjaOne as a platform to manage and protect tens of thousands of customer endpoints as its central hub for IT operations. They selected NinjaOne for its ease of use, automation, and unified, cloud-native architecture. Using NinjaOne, one technician can now manage approximately 5,000 endpoints, allowing Executech to support more customers with fewer employees while maintaining exceptional customer service. NinjaOne helps Executech continue to grow its business while cutting IT costs. Some of the benefits Executech has experienced since implementing NinjaOne include:

Improved productivity and cost savings . By consolidating tools and automating routine tickets and maintenance, Executech’s team has more time to focus on additional strategic work and helping customers solve more complex challenges, delivering greater value to its end-users.

. By consolidating tools and automating routine tickets and maintenance, Executech’s team has more time to focus on additional strategic work and helping customers solve more complex challenges, delivering greater value to its end-users. Streamlined compliance for government clients . Leveraging NinjaOne’s FedRAMP Authorized environment, Executech securely supports public sector customers using the same trusted tools and workflows applied across its commercial operations. This ensures full compliance with federal security standards while improving efficiency, consistency, and reliability.

. Leveraging NinjaOne’s FedRAMP Authorized environment, Executech securely supports public sector customers using the same trusted tools and workflows applied across its commercial operations. This ensures full compliance with federal security standards while improving efficiency, consistency, and reliability. Confidence in endpoint protection and patching. With NinjaOne’s autonomous patch management, Executech gets the information it needs on patches so it can patch more quickly and automatically prioritize the most critical ones first. This improves patch compliance and clients’ endpoint security and resilience, while saving Executech time.

“Adoption took off almost overnight because NinjaOne just works. Our technicians felt confident right away, which built momentum across the organization,” said James Wright, Chief Technology Officer, Executech. “NinjaOne gives us the time and freedom to focus on people, instead of being bogged down in tickets and processes, and it cuts costs by enabling us to eliminate point tools. NinjaOne’s platform and team have helped us automate and simplify our work behind the scenes, so we can prioritize connecting with clients and driving the most strategic and impactful projects.”

“Executech’s story is what NinjaOne is all about, helping IT teams and MSPs do more with less friction,” said Paul Redding, Head of MSP Partnerships at NinjaOne. “When MSPs can consolidate tools, trust their patching, and automate the busywork, they unlock capacity to serve more customers and grow. We’re proud to support Executech as it expands its business across both commercial and federal supply chains.”

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 30,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.