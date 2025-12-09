Holiday Shopping Just Got More Flexible: Afterpay Adds New Brands Including Jenni Kayne, Hibbett, and Diesel

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afterpay today announced a fresh wave of new partnerships just in time for the holiday shopping season, empowering consumers with flexible payment options across fashion, lifestyle, and home categories. This latest expansion includes Jenni Kayne, Hibbett, Diesel, Thursday Boots, Tecovas, Z Gallerie, The GLD Shop, Coolibar, The Woobles, Effy Jewelry, Von Dutch, SP5DER Worldwide, and Christy Dawn, among others.

As consumers prepare for holiday shopping, flexible payment solutions have become increasingly important for budget management. Recent Afterpay research reveals that 44% of financially stressed consumers plan to use Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services for their holiday shopping this year, with shoppers citing better budget control and the ability to spread costs as key motivators.1 Additionally, 63% of Gen Z consumers have moved away from credit cards in favor of alternative payments such as BNPL, seeking more transparent alternatives to traditional credit options.2

"The holiday season is when consumers are most actively seeking flexible ways to manage their spending while still being able to give meaningful gifts and treat themselves," said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Commercial, North America, Cash App and Afterpay. "Our expanded merchant network ensures that shoppers can access their favorite brands responsibly, whether they're shopping for loved ones or refreshing their own wardrobes for the season."

The new partnerships span multiple categories to meet diverse consumer needs:

Fashion & Apparel: Jenni Kayne, Thursday Boots, Diesel, Von Dutch, Christy Dawn, SP5DER Worldwide, Coolibar, Adrianna Papell

Footwear & Outdoors: Hibbett, Tecovas, Coolibar

Jewelry & Accessories: Effy Jewelry, The GLD Shop

Home & Creative: Z Gallerie, The Woobles, art.com, All Posters

Beauty: Caliray Beauty, Noyz

Many of these brands will offer Afterpay both online and in select retail locations, providing customers with seamless payment flexibility across all shopping channels.

"We're excited to partner with Afterpay to offer our customers more payment flexibility," said Bill Quinn, CIO, Hibbett. "This collaboration allows us to meet our customers where they are and provide them with the tools they need to shop confidently during the holiday season."

Afterpay's Pay in 4 service allows customers to split purchases into four interest-free installments due generally every two weeks, while Pay Monthly offers extended payment plans for larger purchases. The platform maintains strong consumer protections, with 98% of traditional Afterpay purchases incurring no late fees and 95% of installments paid on time as of Q3 2025.

The addition of these premium lifestyle and fashion brands further demonstrates Afterpay's continued growth across key consumer categories, offering shoppers more ways to access the brands they love while maintaining control over their spending.

