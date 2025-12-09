City National Bank of Florida selects Spiral to empower personalized savings and community giving through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with City National Bank of Florida (CNB), one of the largest Florida-based banks, renowned for relationship-based banking and community support. This partnership will enable CNB to increase client engagement and retention and provide a more personalized digital experience. Clients will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and charitable giving and easily donate through their bank account.

By integrating Spiral's Roundup Center, CNB clients are empowered to round up their everyday debit card purchases to save toward their goals and support their favorite charitable causes. Spiral’s new Giving Center further enhances the experience by enabling clients to easily donate to their preferred organizations directly from their digital accounts. Through this personalized experience, clients can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track the impact of their contributions, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're dedicated to providing our clients with innovative tools that help them build better lives while supporting their local communities," said James Campanella, Chief Operations Officer at CNB. "Spiral aligns perfectly with our mission, making it effortless for clients to build their savings and create real impact."

By integrating with Spiral, CNB will drive awareness and digital donations directly from its client base to its charitable community partners, further cementing its dedication to driving measurable community impact.

"CNB's commitment to innovation and putting clients first is remarkable," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're excited to help CNB win primacy and loyalty while growing deposits and creating stronger communities," he added.

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by dozens of financial institutions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities — turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account, debit card, or credit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About City National Bank of Florida

City National Bank of Florida (CNB) is the financial institution to which Floridians have turned for more than 75 years. Based in Miami, CNB has a presence across South and Central Florida, with 1,000 employees statewide. With more than $28 billion in assets, CNB is one of the state’s largest financial institutions and one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks. CNB is a subsidiary of Chilean bank, Banco de Credito e Inversiones (Bci) - and remains a community-centric bank guided by local decision-making, with services including commercial banking, real estate lending, private banking, wealth management, international banking, treasury management, corporate services, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, and a capital markets group which offers loan syndication, specialty finance and capital placement.

CNB is rated 5 stars "Superior" by BauerFinancial and has earned an “Outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act rating for its lending in underserved communities for more than 20 consecutive years. The bank is certified as a “Great Place to Work” and named by Fortune as a Best Medium Workplace, Best Workplace for Women, and Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance. CNB is Member FDIC.