MED Institute and Sus Clinicals Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Preclinical Testing for Medical Product Innovation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MED Institute, a leader in pre-clinical and clinical medical product development services, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Sus Clinicals, a pioneering provider of genetic-modified large animal models for cancer and other human diseases. This partnership aims to deliver comprehensive preclinical solutions that accelerate innovation and improve outcomes for medical product manufacturers worldwide.​

By combining MED Institute’s deep expertise in engineering, regulatory strategy, and clinical trials with Sus Clinicals’ robust capabilities in developing large animal disease models, the two organizations will offer an integrated approach to medical product development—ensuring safety, efficacy, and faster time-to-market.​

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing patient care through smarter, science-driven development and testing,” said Steve Charlebois, President of MED Institute. “Together with Sus Clinicals, we’ll accelerate product development to improve the lives of patients worldwide.”​

“We are delighted to collaborate with the team at MED Institute,” added Dr. Jessicca Rege, Chief Executive Officer at Sus Clinicals. “MED Institute has the top-quality personnel, facilities and technologies to deliver outstanding results for clients, helping them accelerate their most promising therapeutics.”​

This alliance enhances the value both organizations bring to their clients by streamlining the transition from preclinical testing through clinical trials—creating a more efficient, cost-effective, and compliant product development journey.​

About MED Institute

MED Institute accelerates product development and is dedicated to bringing new medical products to the market that are safe and effective for patients. From concept to commercialization, our team has the knowledge and experience to guide your product through the complex steps required for market approval.

About Sus Clinicals

Sus Clinicals accelerates the qualification of potentially life-saving cancer therapeutics through its proprietary Oncopig® platform. In collaboration with top CROs and research institutions with large animal testing capability, Sus Clinicals’ predictive model better identifies drugs, diagnostics, and devices with the highest potential for success in human clinical trials.​