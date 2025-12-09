Artella Solutions Partners with VivaLink to Deliver End-to-End Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Solution

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artella Solutions Inc. (“ARTELLA”), a digital healthcare company delivering real-time cardiac monitoring through its Active State Monitoring SaaS platform and certified Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF), today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver ambulatory cardiac monitoring solutions, including technology collaboration, with VivaLink, a leader in digital healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials worldwide.

The agreement expands the companies’ existing integration work and formalizes a long-term commercial and product development collaboration, establishing VivaLink as a key healthcare solution partner for ARTELLA’s current and future cardiac diagnostic offerings.

“ARTELLA was built to partner with enabling technologies that redefine clinical care. VivaLink aligns perfectly with that mission. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver real-time diagnostics, operational efficiency, and superior patient outcomes across cardiology and healthcare system partners nationwide,” stated Sepand Moshiri, Artella Solutions Co-Founder and CEO.

Under the agreement, ARTELLA and VivaLink will collaborate on:

Long-term supply of VivaLink cardiac monitoring solutions to ARTELLA

Alignment on product roadmap and commercialization plans

Deep integration of VivaLink solutions into ARTELLA’s Active State Monitoring SaaS platform

Joint innovation on next-generation cardiac diagnostic solutions

Early access to future generation VivaLink solutions and product development activities

CEO of VivaLink, Jiang Li, commented, “VivaLink’s technology has been adopted globally for its clinical validity and patient comfort. Pairing this with ARTELLA’s Active State Monitoring platform takes this to the next level. Together, we deliver continuous insight—not just continuous data—and accelerate the adoption of remote cardiac diagnostics.”

This agreement further solidifies the relationship from sensor integration to a future platform collaboration—where sensors, software, and clinical workflow are co-designed to shape future innovation.

“Medical wearables alone do not transform cardiac diagnostics - workflow does. VivaLink’s platform paired with ARTELLA’s real-time Active State Monitoring environment creates a unified ecosystem that moves beyond simply collecting data to improving clinical decisions,” stated Joseph Hashim, EVP of Commercialization & Strategy at Artella Solutions. “We are not just integrating a sensor—we are collaborating to creating the next era of cardiac monitoring with automation, visibility, and speed that providers have never had before.”

About Artella Solutions

Artella Solutions Inc. is a digital healthcare company providing remote cardiac monitoring services and software solutions. For patients, ARTELLA offers monitoring services utilizing patch technology and artificial intelligence to help identify potential cardiac rhythm abnormalities. For physicians, ARTELLA provides a unified system designed to support timely data review and workflow efficiency.

For more information, please visit artellainc.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/artella-solutions