Dialpad and the Florida Panthers Bring Real-Time AI to its Business Communications

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading AI-powered business communications and agentic platform, announced today a partnership with the Florida Panthers to transform how the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers operate off the ice.

As part of the partnership, Dialpad collaborated with Converged Technology Professionals (CT Pros), a leading technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications, contact center modernization, and Agentic AI deployments, to bring this modern solution to the Panthers.

“Championship hockey is decided in split seconds, and no team defines those moments better than the Florida Panthers,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Founder of Dialpad. “In business communications, winning happens in seconds too - in the moments between a call, a message, and a decision. With real-time AI across every conversation, we help the Panthers work smarter in those moments and make the right call every time.”

Built on Dialpad’s unified communications platform, the deployment brings together voice, video, messaging, and AI in a single workspace for the Panthers organization. Teams can move seamlessly between phone calls, internal chats, and meetings with real-time transcription and call summaries that capture every detail of every conversation. The result is faster decision-making, stronger alignment, and championship-level execution across departments from ticketing to partnerships.

“Speed has become a defining advantage in how modern organizations operate,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “What sets the Florida Panthers apart is their understanding that communication needs to move with the same pace and precision as the game itself. By standardizing on Dialpad’s real-time, unified AI platform, they’re creating a more connected organization where decisions are faster, context is always available, and execution improves across every department.”

“We wanted a platform that matched our pace and our ambition,” said Brian Brown, Sr. Director of Technology of the Florida Panthers. “Dialpad gives our people the freedom to connect from anywhere, collaborate in real time, and keep our organization on the same page.”

Together, Dialpad, CT Pros, and the Florida Panthers are proving what’s possible when speed, strategy, and connection come together, turning every conversation into an opportunity to perform at the highest level.

“We’re thrilled to add another championship sports organization to our client roster,” said Joe Rittenhouse, Co-CEO of Converged Technology Professionals. “The Dialpad solution proved to be an ideal fit for the Florida Panthers’ communication and collaboration needs. We’re proud to partner with Dialpad and the Panthers in implementing and supporting this innovative platform as part of their continued success story.”

To learn more about Dialpad, visit www.dialpad.com. To learn more about the Florida Panthers, visit https://www.nhl.com/panthers/. To learn more about Converged Technology Professionals, visit https://www.ctpros.com/.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide like Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, and OMERS, Dialpad is leading the Agentic AI revolution in business communications.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers enter the 2025-26 season as the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions, having gone to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past three seasons. The National Hockey League’s southernmost team, the Panthers have reached the postseason in a club-record six consecutive campaigns. The Panthers operate four facilities in Broward County, Florida: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, the new state-of-the-art practice facility Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, as well as the renovated War Memorial Auditorium, which hosts concerts and events for the South Florida faithful. An organization with deep roots in the community, the Panthers are owned by Vincent J. Viola, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Emphasizing a culture of selfless service both on and off the ice, the Panthers pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a United States military veteran at every game and the Florida Panthers Foundation has four main focuses including veterans affairs, children's health and education, raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther and growing youth hockey.

About Converged Technology Professionals (CTPros)

Converged Technology Professionals (CTPros) is a boutique consulting and services partner specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), plus emerging capabilities such as agentic AI. Through its Cloud Care model, CTPros delivers end to end services from discovery and architecture through implementation, training, and post deployment support. A Gartner Peer Insights leader in its category, CTPros helps customers avoid a set it and forget it approach by continuously optimizing adoption, performance, and AI enabled workflows as business requirements evolve.