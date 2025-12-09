Myriad Advisor Solutions and Content 151 Join Forces

WAUKEE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myriad Advisor Solutions (Myriad) today announced a new partnership with Content 151 designed to give breakaway advisory firms access to customized blog content and marketing support. Their first joint product, the Custom Blog Program, will be available to firms starting in 2026. Myriad has long-supported independent advisors seeking to build dynamic firms. As more advisors seek independence, Myriad continues to evolve its offerings to help new firms compete; that encompasses everything from strategic business planning and cybersecurity to brand building.

For the Custom Blog Program, Content 151 developed a “mini library” of content exclusively for Myriad clients. Participating firms can select ten topics to fully customize. With minimal time and effort, advisors will get a ready-to-launch blog that reflects their message, target clients, and approach to asset management. The product is designed to help advisors stay competitive as AI continues to rewrite the rules around search.

“Most breakaway advisors are looking to reclaim control of their business model – not just their product offerings, but also their brand,” said Danielle White, CEO of Myriad Advisor Solutions. “While advisors tend to be unhappy with the boilerplate content provided by their previous employers, they don’t always know where to start when it comes to building their own content. We’ve always been a full-service advisory for our client firms. Partnering with Content 151 to give advisors a leg up from the minute their site goes live is a natural next step. After all, AI is only going to make search more competitive.”

“So many advisors tell us they spent years at a wirehouse wishing they could say something different in their marketing,” said Shawna Ohm, founder of Content 151. “Blogs tend to fall through the cracks when you try to do it all yourself – but in today’s competitive digital world, that’s a risk most new firms can’t afford to take.”

Details are available here: https://www.content151.com/services/p/starter-blog or https://myriadcbp.com or myriadas.com.

CONTENT MARKETING IN THE AGE OF AI-POWERED SEARCH

In addition to visiting the weblinks above, the following webinar on the benefits of content optimized for search and AI will be offered as follows:

Topic: Fireside Chat with Q&A on Content Marketing in the Age of AI-Powered Search

Time/Day: 4pm CT / January 14, 2026

Presenters: Paul Gilbert (Myriad) + Shawna Ohm (Content 151)

Moderator: Colin Swift (Impact Communications)

Registration required: myriadblogstudio.com

Another way to learn about content marketing in the age of AI-powered search is to watch this Swift Chat video interview with Gilbert, Ohm and moderator Marie Swift. Access it here.

ABOUT MYRIAD ADVISOR SOLUTIONS

Established in 2009, this full-service business advisory and solutions firm has been dedicated to its mission of empowering small business owners to achieve their goals by alleviating the operational demands and challenges which growing businesses invariably face. While its focus has primarily been two-fold – helping breakaway brokers go independent and helping independent financial advisors reach new levels of success – Myriad Advisor Solutions (Myriad) also works with other types of privately-held businesses on an individual needs-and-interests basis, providing these developing companies with all-encompassing business solutions, operational guidance, and technical support. The company has assisted in launching over 10,000 successful businesses with more than 3,200 locations established nationwide. As a part of that work, Myriad has configured and managed over 5,000 technology networks. It is the umbrella company for two subsidiary firms: Continuum Advantage (which offers human resources, benefits, payroll, insurance, etc.) and Communications Experts (a telecommunications-focused firm). CEO Danielle White has been with the company since its inception. Leigh White, CTO and Founder, now leads product development and remains on the leadership team. To learn more, please visit MyriadAS.com.

ABOUT CONTENT 151

Content 151 develops customized content and marketing solutions for independent financial advisors. Launched in 2020, Content 151’s team of writers and strategists have extensive experience working in financial services developing successful marketing campaigns. The firm develops articles, checklists, infographics, social media posts, video content, podcasts, and newsletters to help advisory firms meet their business goals through targeted marketing initiatives. To learn more, please visit Content151.com.