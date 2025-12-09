Parafin and NMI Partner to Bring Embedded Financing to Over One Million Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parafin, a leading embedded financial infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with NMI, a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure, to offer flexible capital to small business merchants through NMI’s extensive reseller network.

Through this partnership, over one million merchants in the U.S. will gain access to financing designed to help them scale their businesses. NMI’s 4,000 channel partners, including Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), PayFacs, and SaaS platforms, can now offer embedded capital products that drive retention, unlock new revenue streams, and deepen engagement with their merchant customers.¹

“With NMI, we are bridging two critical layers of the embedded economy: payments and financing. By bringing these together, we are enabling resellers and ISOs to offer capital as naturally as they offer payment processing,” said Sahill Poddar, co-founder and CEO at Parafin. “By joining forces with NMI, we are creating an ecosystem where capital flows more efficiently, helping resellers deepen their relationships and merchants invest confidently in their next stage of growth.”

NMI’s integration with Parafin brings NMI Business Capital to its modular payment acceptance platform, giving partners and resellers a turnkey way to offer flexible financing solutions to their merchants. Partners can manage capital programs seamlessly within NMI’s environment, and deliver personalized capital offers to their merchants through a simple, embedded experience.

“Access to capital is one of the biggest challenges facing small and mid-sized businesses,” said Peter Galvin, Chief Growth Officer at NMI. “At NMI, we’re always looking for new ways to help our partners create more value for the merchants they serve. Together with Parafin, we’re making it easy for merchants to access the funding they need directly from the platforms they already use and trust, helping them invest in their growth without the friction of traditional lending.”

NMI Business Capital powered by Parafin is currently available to all NMI partners and their merchants, accessible within the NMI Merchant Portal.

About Parafin

Parafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small businesses by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow themselves despite uncertain economic conditions.

In just a few years, Parafin has launched on Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash and more platforms to serve hundreds of thousands of businesses and extended over $16 billion in offers.

Parafin was founded in 2020 by Sahill Poddar, Vineet Goel, and Ralph Furman, and is backed by Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, GIC, Notable Capital, and Redpoint Ventures.

For more information, visit parafin.com or contact media@parafin.com.

About NMI

NMI is powering the next generation of embedded payments with its modular payment acceptance platform and industry-leading gateway. Processing over $440 billion annually, NMI enables SaaS platforms, ISOs, PayFacs, and banks to transform payments into a strategic advantage, driving growth, loyalty, and new revenue streams.¹

NMI’s white-label platform puts partners in control—whether embedding payments into software or delivering payment services at scale. From no-code to full-control API integrations, and from underwriting to compliance and risk monitoring, NMI handles the complexity so partners can focus on what matters most: their customers.

More than 4,000 technology partners trust NMI to deliver seamless, scalable payment experiences across online, in-app, in-store, mobile, and unattended environments. Learn more at nmi.com.

For more information, visit nmi.com or contact nmi@pancomm.com.

¹ Based on internal data from NMI through May 2025.

All loans are issued by Celtic Bank. All loans and offers are subject to credit approval, identity verification, and are subject to periodic review and may change without notice. Bank transfers are subject to review.