Urban Outfitters, Inc. Partners with Inspectorio to Navigate Complex Global Compliance Landscape

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading global supply chain solution provider for sourcing, sustainability, compliance, and quality, today announced that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie Weddings, Terrain, Menus & Venues, and Nuuly, will utilize the company's AI platform to address an increasingly complex regulatory environment. URBN will deploy Inspectorio's Responsible Sourcing & Compliance, Lab Test Management, and Traceability and Transparency solutions across its entire brand portfolio to meet current and emerging compliance requirements.

"The regulatory landscape for retail and consumer products has become exponentially more complex, with new requirements emerging across multiple markets," said Gokul Krishnan, Chief Sourcing and Global Trade Compliance Officer, URBN. "We needed a comprehensive platform that could centralize our compliance data collection, automate reporting processes, and provide the supply chain visibility necessary to meet requirements like France’s Anti-Waste Law for a Circular Economy (AGEC), the EU Deforestation Regulation, and future Digital Product Passport mandates. Inspectorio's platform capabilities and deep industry expertise made it the clear choice to support our compliance transformation."

With access to Inspectorio's holistic supply chain platform, URBN will transform its compliance operations by:

Centralizing compliance data collection – URBN will streamline data collection from vendors across regulatory compliance, social responsibility, sustainability, and customs requirements, eliminating fragmented systems and manual processes that currently span multiple platforms.

Enabling supply chain traceability and transparency – With comprehensive supply chain mapping capabilities, URBN will gain visibility into upstream suppliers, supporting forced labor due diligence under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and the EU forced labor ban, while preparing for geographic traceability requirements under France's AGEC law and future Digital Product Passport regulations.

Automating compliance workflows with AI-driven insights – Inspectorio's advanced AI-driven platform will help URBN move beyond manual compliance processes, ensuring adaptability as new regulations take effect and creating seamless integration between compliance data and internal systems for product labeling, e-commerce, and regulatory reporting.

"URBN faces a perfect storm of regulatory complexity, from the French AGEC law requiring on-product traceability information to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and emerging Digital Product Passport requirements," said Michael Lambert, Executive Director of Global Trade and Compliance, URBN. "We need a platform that can scale with these evolving requirements while providing our vendors with a streamlined experience for data submission. Inspectorio gives us that foundation to build a more integrated and automated compliance ecosystem."

"The regulatory environment for global brands has never been more demanding, with requirements spanning environmental impact, supply chain transparency, product safety, and social compliance," said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. "URBN recognized early that these converging regulations require a comprehensive platform approach rather than point solutions. We're honored to partner with URBN across their diverse brand portfolio to turn complex compliance requirements into manageable, automated workflows that protect both their business and their customers."

To learn more about how Inspectorio's platform modernizes and enhances the production chain at scale for the world's largest retailers and brands, visit www.inspectorio.com.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie Weddings, Terrain, Menus & Venues, and Nuuly. Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, URBN operates through retail, wholesale, and subscription business segments across the United States, Canada, Europe, and select international markets. The company creates unique retail experiences with an eye toward creativity and a singular focus on pleasing customers through fashion apparel, activewear, accessories, home goods, beauty and wellness products, and lifestyle experiences. For more information, visit www.urbn.com.