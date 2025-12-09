Grid Dynamics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance Data Foundations for Generative AI

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement focuses on enabling and scaling generative AI journeys for enterprise companies, extending a 15-year relationship between the companies.

The collaboration provides Grid Dynamics access to the AWS Data Foundations for Generative AI Program, established to help organizations build the robust, governed, and high-quality data infrastructures required to adopt and scale AI. By combining the AWS suite of cloud-native data and AI services and Grid Dynamics’ deep expertise in data engineering, analytics, and AI/ML, enterprises can accelerate their progress in AI from experimentation to full-scale production.

As a recognized AWS Partner with deep technical expertise and proven customer success, Grid Dynamics expects to play a pivotal role in enabling organizations to move from prototype to production and achieve transformative business outcomes.

“We are honored to be part of the AWS Data Foundations for Generative AI Program,” said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics. “Data readiness is the foundation for generative AI success. Through this collaboration, we’re assisting organizations in overcoming challenges in data ingestion, model refinement, and deployment, helping ensure that generative AI investments deliver meaningful and scalable results for our customers' businesses.”

As part of this SCA, Grid Dynamics offers tailored solutions to support organizations at every stage of their generative AI journey, including:

Data Strategy and Readiness Assessments to evaluate organizational preparedness for generative AI.

to evaluate organizational preparedness for generative AI. Accelerators and Frameworks to enable rapid deployment of robust data infrastructures on AWS.

to enable rapid deployment of robust data infrastructures on AWS. End-to-End AI Solutions that streamline iterative model refinement and customization, ensuring real-world applicability and scalability.

that streamline iterative model refinement and customization, ensuring real-world applicability and scalability. Ongoing Optimization Services to continuously monitor and enhance data and AI operations.

With a proven track record of success across industries including retail, manufacturing, and financial services, Grid Dynamics has helped clients deploy generative AI for hyper-personalized experiences, automated processes, and data-driven decision-making. Grid Dynamics is an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner with over 550 AWS-certified engineers and 5 validated AWS Competencies, including Data & Analytics and Machine Learning. Learn more about how Grid Dynamics is advancing enterprise AI.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 9 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data and ML platform engineering, cloud platform and product engineering, IoT and edge computing, and digital engagement services. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the expected benefits of our capabilities and our company’s future growth including with customers, our collaboration with AWS, and participation in the AWS Data Foundations for Generative AI Program.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to our ability to achieve its expected benefits, the expected performance and functionality of our software offerings, as well as any factors limiting our capabilities, the benefits of our services and products, and our company’s growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of Grid Dynamics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed February 27, 2025, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.