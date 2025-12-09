ACERTUS and 1-800-PACK-RAT Partner to Deliver Seamless Nationwide Vehicle Transport for Movers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACERTUS, the nation’s largest automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced a partnership with 1-800-PACK-RAT, a leader in portable storage and moving solutions, to provide integrated nationwide vehicle transport services for 1-800-PACK-RAT’s residential and commercial customers.

This collaboration merges the convenience of 1-800-PACK-RAT's portable storage and moving services with ACERTUS’ 25+ years of experience and trusted auto transport network – creating one seamless, end-to-end solution that simplifies every move.

“Relocation customers are looking for simplicity and trust throughout the moving process, whether it’s their household goods or their vehicles,” said Michael DeLuca, Chief Executive Officer at ACERTUS. “Through our partnership with 1-800-PACK-RAT, customers can easily access ACERTUS vehicle shipping, connecting them to our nationwide transport network for a safe, seamless, stress-free experience.”

The partnership delivers a truly comprehensive moving solution – combining trusted storing, moving and vehicle transport – to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

“At 1-800-PACK-RAT, we’re committed to partnering with companies that share our dedication to customer confidence,” said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer at 1-800-PACK-RAT. “Through our partnership with ACERTUS, customers can easily request a quote and schedule secure, reliable vehicle transport right alongside their move – making it easy to relocate everything, including their cars, with the same confidence and convenience they expect from us.”

Leveraging ACERTUS’s nationwide carrier network and state-of-the-art logistics platform, 1-800-PACK-RAT customers can now access instant auto shipping quotes and arrange trusted vehicle transport when booking their moves. The partnership launches immediately and is available to all 1-800-PACK-RAT customers across the United States.

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS has created the only completely comprehensive approach to automotive logistics, handling every mile from vehicle movement and storage to titling, reconditioning, and delivery – anywhere in the United States. This full-service model streamlines the entire journey for automotive, relocation, and fleet customers. ACERTUS is one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, recognized by Inc. Magazine, and is the only provider in its space to achieve rigorous SOC 2 Type II data security compliance—setting the industry standard for trust, transparency, and reliability. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit ACERTUSdelivers.com.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets, and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for their customers! The company also has several divisions, each with its own focus and expertise. To learn more, visit 1800packrat.com.