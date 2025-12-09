Jopari collaborates with J.P. Morgan to enhance electronic claim payments

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions and J.P. Morgan today announced a collaboration that enhances electronic claim payment capabilities across the healthcare and property & casualty (P&C) industries.

Building on Jopari's new payments platform, the initiative combines the financial infrastructure from J.P. Morgan Payments, the firm’s payments business unit, and the healthcare payments expertise from InstaMed, part of J.P. Morgan's Healthcare Payments business, to simplify how payers issue and providers receive electronic claim payments. The collaboration also leverages J.P. Morgan's Commercial Banking relationship with Jopari, along with its account and entity validations services, to enhance payment accuracy, strengthen security, and streamline disbursements through Jopari’s integrated platform. The combined solution is now available to clients.

Within Jopari’s integrated eBill and straight-through electronic processing ecosystem, payers can seamlessly issue digital disbursements, while providers gain a single, secure portal to view electronic medical billing, remittance, and payment information. This unified approach improves visibility, security, and efficiency across the entire claim lifecycle.

“Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments reflects a shared commitment to transforming how healthcare and insurance payments are processed,” said John Gilmartin, President of Jopari Solutions. “When providers adopt electronic billing, they’re also more inclined to embrace electronic payments. By bringing these processes together within Jopari’s new platform, combined with the financial and healthcare payment expertise of J.P. Morgan Payments, we’re helping accelerate digital adoption and operational efficiency across the entire claims ecosystem.”

“Connecting Jopari’s healthcare payments platform with our financial capabilities and healthcare expertise enables a more efficient and secure payment experience for payers and providers,” said Jeff Lin, Head of Industry Product Solutions for Embedded Finance & Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to simplifying the healthcare payment experience for all our clients and their stakeholders.” J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

About Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions is a healthcare technology leader transforming the Property & Casualty, Auto, Commercial, and Government Health markets through a payer-agnostic claims and payments network that automates the entire healthcare claims lifecycle. Leveraging intelligent automation, compliance expertise, and a vast provider-payer network, Jopari enables organizations to achieve straight-through electronic processing with greater efficiency, visibility, and security.

For more information, visit www.jopari.com.