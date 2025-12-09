-

Jopari collaborates with J.P. Morgan to enhance electronic claim payments

New initiative simplifies issuing and receiving electronic payments for healthcare and property & casualty industries

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions and J.P. Morgan today announced a collaboration that enhances electronic claim payment capabilities across the healthcare and property & casualty (P&C) industries.

"Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments reflects a shared commitment to transforming how healthcare and insurance payments are processed."

Share

Building on Jopari's new payments platform, the initiative combines the financial infrastructure from J.P. Morgan Payments, the firm’s payments business unit, and the healthcare payments expertise from InstaMed, part of J.P. Morgan's Healthcare Payments business, to simplify how payers issue and providers receive electronic claim payments. The collaboration also leverages J.P. Morgan's Commercial Banking relationship with Jopari, along with its account and entity validations services, to enhance payment accuracy, strengthen security, and streamline disbursements through Jopari’s integrated platform. The combined solution is now available to clients.

Within Jopari’s integrated eBill and straight-through electronic processing ecosystem, payers can seamlessly issue digital disbursements, while providers gain a single, secure portal to view electronic medical billing, remittance, and payment information. This unified approach improves visibility, security, and efficiency across the entire claim lifecycle.

“Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments reflects a shared commitment to transforming how healthcare and insurance payments are processed,” said John Gilmartin, President of Jopari Solutions. “When providers adopt electronic billing, they’re also more inclined to embrace electronic payments. By bringing these processes together within Jopari’s new platform, combined with the financial and healthcare payment expertise of J.P. Morgan Payments, we’re helping accelerate digital adoption and operational efficiency across the entire claims ecosystem.”

“Connecting Jopari’s healthcare payments platform with our financial capabilities and healthcare expertise enables a more efficient and secure payment experience for payers and providers,” said Jeff Lin, Head of Industry Product Solutions for Embedded Finance & Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to simplifying the healthcare payment experience for all our clients and their stakeholders.” J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

About Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions is a healthcare technology leader transforming the Property & Casualty, Auto, Commercial, and Government Health markets through a payer-agnostic claims and payments network that automates the entire healthcare claims lifecycle. Leveraging intelligent automation, compliance expertise, and a vast provider-payer network, Jopari enables organizations to achieve straight-through electronic processing with greater efficiency, visibility, and security.

For more information, visit www.jopari.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jeff Pirino
Chief Growth Officer
Jopari Solutions
925.459.5253

Industry:

Jopari Solutions

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Jeff Pirino
Chief Growth Officer
Jopari Solutions
925.459.5253

More News From Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions Announces John Gilmartin as President to Lead Day-to-Day Operations and Drive Next Phase of Growth

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a healthcare technology leader in electronic billing, attachments, and payments, today announced the appointment of John Gilmartin to the position of President. With deep expertise in the markets Jopari Solutions serves, John has built strong customer relationships and strategic partnerships that have been instrumental to the company’s success. Known for his balanced, thoughtful leadership and ability to collaborate across teams and with indus...

Jopari Solutions Unveils Next-Generation Payment Platform for Electronic Claims Automation

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a healthcare technology leader in electronic billing, attachments, and payments, today announced the release of Jopari ProPay® 2.0, the next evolution of its long-standing electronic payment platform. Building on more than two decades of innovation in claims related payments, Jopari ProPay® delivers enhanced automation, flexibility, and financial connectivity across the Property & Casualty, Commercial, and Government Health markets. Design...

Jopari Solutions and Verisk Announce Collaboration to Modernize Medical Claims Processing

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions, a leader in secure electronic medical claims and billing solutions with a claims delivery network of 2.9 million healthcare participants nationwide, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced a new collaboration aimed at making insurance medical record review faster, more accurate and easier for payers and claims handlers. This collaboration will bring...
Back to Newsroom