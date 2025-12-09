Accenture and Anthropic Launch Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Enterprise AI Innovation and Value Across Industries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Anthropic today announced a major expansion of its partnership to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment. The companies are forming the Accenture Anthropic Business Group—with approximately 30,000 professionals to receive training—a major investment in talent, solutions, and go-to-market capability. The companies will also launch a new joint offering for CIOs to scale AI-powered software development and will co-develop solutions for regulated industries including financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and public sector.

“This exciting expansion of our partnership with Anthropic will help our clients accelerate the shift from experimenting with AI to using it as a catalyst for reinvention across the enterprise,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture. “With the powerful combination of Anthropic’s Claude capabilities and Accenture’s AI expertise and industry and function domain knowledge, organizations can embed AI everywhere responsibly and at speed—from software development to customer experience—to drive innovation, unlock new sources of growth and build their confidence to lead in the age of AI.”

"AI is changing how almost everyone works, and enterprises need both cutting-edge AI and trusted expertise to deploy it at scale. Accenture brings deep enterprise transformation experience, and Anthropic brings the most capable models. Our new partnership means that tens of thousands of Accenture developers will be using Claude Code, making this our largest ever deployment—and the new Accenture Anthropic Business Group will help enterprise clients use our smartest AI models to make major productivity gains,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

Launching the Accenture Anthropic Business Group

The new Accenture Anthropic Business Group makes Anthropic one of Accenture’s select strategic partners. Approximately 30,000 Accenture professionals will be trained on Claude, including reinvention deployed engineers that help embed Claude within client environments to scale enterprise AI adoption. This talent pool will comprise one of the largest ecosystems of Claude practitioners in the world. These teams combine Accenture's AI, industry and function expertise, and deep partnerships with leading cloud providers, with Anthropic's Claude models and Claude Code, along with playbooks for regulated industries like financial services and healthcare.

For enterprises, this means faster deployment with less risk. Instead of building AI capabilities from scratch, companies can tap into a ready-made bench of Claude experts to move from pilot to production immediately.

Launching a new offering to help CIOs scale AI-powered software development

Accenture and Anthropic will launch a new joint offering designed for CIOs to measure value and drive large-scale AI adoption across their engineering organizations. This will be the first product from the partnership, providing a structured path to shift how enterprise software is designed, built, and maintained.

The offering puts Claude Code at the center of the enterprise software development lifecycle, combined with three Accenture capabilities: a framework to quantify real productivity gains and ROI, workflow redesign for AI-first development teams, and change management and training that keeps pace as AI evolves. This can help enterprises turn developer productivity gains into company-wide impact for customers through faster releases, shorter development cycles, and the ability to bring new products to market sooner.

This initial product builds on Claude's proven business impact. Claude is used by hundreds of thousands of businesses today, and Claude Code is already a critical tool for many of the world's category-leading enterprises. Software developers already capture a large share of AI productivity gains, and Claude Code accelerates that advantage. Junior developers produce senior-level code, completing integration tasks faster, onboarding in weeks instead of months. Senior developers shift to higher-value work, including architecture, validation, and strategic oversight.

Developing solutions for regulated industries

Accenture and Anthropic are also jointly developing industry offerings, with an initial focus on highly regulated industries—including financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and public sector—where organizations face the dual challenge of modernizing legacy systems while maintaining strict security and governance requirements. For example:

Financial services: Claude's ability to process lengthy, complex documents—combined with Accenture's regulatory expertise—helps banks and insurers automate compliance workflows and make faster decisions with the precision required in high-stakes financial environments.

Claude's ability to process lengthy, complex documents—combined with Accenture's regulatory expertise—helps banks and insurers automate compliance workflows and make faster decisions with the precision required in high-stakes financial environments. Health and life sciences : Accenture's expertise in life sciences R&D combined with Claude's analytical capabilities helps researchers query proprietary datasets, generate experimental protocols, and streamline clinical trial processing.

and : Accenture's expertise in life sciences R&D combined with Claude's analytical capabilities helps researchers query proprietary datasets, generate experimental protocols, and streamline clinical trial processing. Public sector: AI agents that help citizens navigate complex government services—providing accurate, accessible support while maintaining data privacy and compliance with statutory requirements.

Strategic partnership built on shared values

The partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to responsible AI, combining Anthropic's constitutional AI principles with Accenture's AI governance expertise so that enterprises can deploy AI safely with confidence, transparency, and accountability.

To support hands-on engagement with the world's largest enterprises, Accenture is bringing Claude into its network of Accenture Innovation Hubs. These hubs will serve as centers for safe AI co-creation, enabling global 2000 clients to prototype, test, and validate AI solutions in controlled environments before enterprise-wide deployment. This infrastructure addresses a critical barrier to AI adoption at scale: the need for large organizations to experiment and learn without risking production systems or sensitive data.

Additionally, as part of the business group, the companies will co-invest in the launch of a Claude Center of Excellence inside Accenture, creating a dedicated environment for the joint design of new AI offerings tailored to specific enterprise needs, industry requirements, and regulatory contexts.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a family of foundational AI models designed for enterprise applications. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.