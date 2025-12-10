Capstone Accounting and Tax Adds Mark Rule & Co. to Expand Footprint into Montana

BUTTE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Accounting and Tax proudly welcomes Mark Rule & Company, a trusted name in Butte, Montana, for over 40 years. This partnership expands Capstone’s footprint into the growing Montana market and increases the resources available to businesses, individuals, and nonprofits in the region.

Founded in 1980, Mark Rule & Co. has served its clients with a personalized approach to tax planning, preparation, and advisory services. “We set ourselves apart from our competition by providing our clients with high-quality tax & accounting services, prompt, courteous service, and helpful client support resources,” said Matt Pelletier of Mark Rule & Co.

“We are excited to welcome Mark, Matt, and their team to the Capstone family,” said Susan Olson, CEO of Capstone Accounting and Tax. “Their decades of client service experience, long-standing relationships in the Butte community, and commitment to the highest levels of client service align perfectly with our values. Adding Montana to our growing Pacific Northwest and Mountain West footprint was a natural next step for our Firm.”

Mark Rule & Co.’s clients will continue working with their trusted advisors while gaining access to Capstone’s broader network of professionals and expanded services, including core tax and accounting services, business valuations, 706 Estate Planning, SALT, R&D, tax planning and advisory, bookkeeping and payroll services, and more. Additionally, the Mark Rule & Co. team will continue to operate from their current office location.

“This enables an expansion in services for our clients and is an exciting new opportunity for our team,” said Mark Rule of Mark Rule & Co. “Our Firm’s joining Capstone ensures clients will continue to receive the personal attention they have come to expect from us, with the added benefits that come with a larger network of offices and service providers.”

About Capstone Accounting and Tax

Founded in 2004, Capstone Accounting and Tax is a full-service accounting firm providing tax, accounting, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. With local offices across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, Capstone is committed to delivering tailored financial solutions and expert guidance with a local-first approach.

Capstone is actively seeking to invest in small and mid-sized accounting, tax, bookkeeping and HR advisory practices nationally. Please reach out to dparker@capstoneaccounting.com to discuss possible partnership opportunities.

For more information about Capstone Accounting and Tax, visit www.capstoneaccounting.com.

About Mark Rule & Co.

Founded in 1980, Mark Rule & Co. is a full-service tax and service accounting firm, specializing in tax preparation for individuals and business. Based in Butte, Montana, the firm provides a wide array of services, including accounting & bookkeeping services for businesses, payroll services, and QuickBooks support.