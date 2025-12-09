M1 Adds Quantum Helicopters to Flight School Next Team

DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M1 Support Services (“M1”) announced today that Quantum Helicopters, a leader in professional helicopter pilot training, has joined Team M1 to bring a commercial flight school perspective and expertise for the Army’s Flight School Next (“FSN”) program. FSN is an innovative Army initiative designed to improve student pilot proficiency while reducing costs with a turn-key Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (“COCO”) service.

“Quantum Helicopters is among the most respected helicopter pilot training schools in the nation,” said George Krivo, Chairman and CEO of M1 Support Services. “Quantum’s established safety culture, instructor professionalism, and scalable training processes make it an ideal partner for Flight School Next.”

High-quality production of industry-best helicopter pilots has been at the core of Quantum Helicopters for more than three decades. Training at Quantum emphasizes rigorous syllabus-based flight training with a disciplined approach to emergency procedures. Quantum exclusively uses a fleet of Robinson helicopters, the top choice worldwide for helicopter training, to repeatedly and reliably achieve rapid sortie generation with unmatched cost-efficiency.

“As an organization, we’ve trained thousands of pilots covering every corner of the helicopter industry,” said Terry Blakemore, CEO of Quantum Helicopters. “My experience with Robinson Helicopters makes it clear they are the most reliable, efficient, and effective training platform on the market, period. This is only possible because of the outstanding product Robinson produces and supports.”

Low operating cost, high operational readiness, and instructional efficiency of a pure Robinson R66 fleet are key features of M1’s holistic “Flight School First” solution. Additional advantages include:

An advanced, AI-enabled virtual training environment to accelerate learning and maximize proficiency

Lean, agile, responsive execution from a trusted services partner

A turn-key COCO solution tailored to Army requirements, complementing Army Aviation’s purposeful Warfighter Culture

Seamless, low-risk transition away from legacy aircraft and facilities to M1’s comprehensive, turn-key Flight School First solution

M1 supports all branches of the military in managing, operating, and sustaining large scale aviation training enterprises. At Fort Rucker, M1 supports a 240,000 Flying Hour Program, scheduling, launching, recovering and maintaining, and sustaining hundreds of aircraft daily. The scale, scope, and complexity of this program are unmatched among the several large training fleets supported by M1 across the Services, making M1 unique among industry partners.

About M1 Support Services, a Cerberus Capital Management Company

M1 Support Services is a mission-first, force-multiplying partner solely dedicated to providing aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, allies, and partner nations. Our complete spectrum of capabilities includes training and simulation, flight operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics, aircraft modifications and upgrades. The only company of scale focused solely on aviation services, we execute large, complex programs of national and international significance, supporting the most advanced military aircraft in the world. Learn more at www.M1services.com.