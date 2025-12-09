Granite to Upgrade Perris South Metrolink Station and Layover Facility to Boost Rail Capacity and Reliability

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been selected to transform the Perris South Metrolink Station and Layover Facility Project, an initiative aimed at improving service reliability and addressing increased commuter demand along the State Route 91/Perris Valley Line in Riverside County, California. The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) has awarded an approximately $24 million contract for this project. Funding will be sourced locally and reflected in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

Currently operating as a single-track terminus, the station faces operational constraints that limit train movements and create service bottlenecks. This project will convert Perris South into a high-capacity, flexible hub that supports bidirectional peak service and sustainable growth in Riverside County.

“This project builds on our successful partnership with RCTC and Metrolink and leverages Granite’s core strengths in heavy civil construction and rail,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Bill Moore. "With our recent completion of a comparable project only 13 miles away at March Field Station in Moreno Valley, we are uniquely equipped to address the expanding commuter rail requirements of the region."

Key Project Features:

Second Passenger Platform & Track: Adds a second boarding platform and approximately 1,100–1,200 feet of new station track, enabling two trains to load/unload simultaneously and maintain operations if one train is out of service.

Platform Extension: Lengthens the existing platform to accommodate eight-car Metrolink trains and upgrades passenger amenities, including canopies, electronic displays, and emergency phones.

Pedestrian Safety Enhancements: Introduces a new at-grade crossing with active warning gates and flashing lights for safe access to the second platform.

Layover Facility Expansion: Adds a fourth layover track and new switching infrastructure, allowing more trains to be stored overnight and improving operational flexibility.

By improving rail capacity and reliability, this project offers a viable alternative to congested freeway corridors, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting sustainable growth in the Inland Empire. It also represents a significant strategic win for Granite, reinforcing its commitment to expanding in both the rail end market and the Inland Empire region.

